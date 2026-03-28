A Bible Belt Track Without A Pulse It's No Surprise Fans Hate The 2026 FIFA World Cup Song Lighter

MENAFN - The Conversation) The release of the first FIFA World Cup 2026 song Lighter by American country artist Jelly Roll, Mexican singer Carín León and Canadian producer Cirkut, has left an odd taste in the mouth of fans, like waking up in the back of a Chevy truck after accidentally downing a bottle of bargain-bin bourbon.

As the United States, Canada and Mexico prepare to host the World Cup in June, the change in genre from“world-infused” pop to Bible Belt-style country-rock reflects the awkwardness of the tournament being hosted in an increasingly isolationist America.

Themes of unity and diversity

Since the early 1990s, FIFA World Cup songs and anthems have usually reflected something of the local flavour of the host country while simultaneously promoting the ideals of global unity.

For example, the 2022 song Hayya Hayya promotes the ideal that“we are better together”. It vibrates with the rhythmic complexity of North African folk traditions, before moving into a more commercial reggae groove.

Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull's 2014 song, We are One, incorporates Brazilian inflections in an otherwise characteristically in-your-face Pitbull dance track. Nevertheless, the global sentiment remains:“it's your world, my world, our world today, and we invite the whole world, whole world to play”.

Similarly, Jason Derulo's 2018 World Cup track Colors (also a Coca Cola promotional song), celebrates national pride –“I'm going to wave my flag” – while also declaring“there's beauty in the unity we've found”.

Where is the excitement?

Though Lighter is a collaboration between the three host countries, it marks a significant musical shift from the characteristic European, Latino and“World” inflected pop of previous songs.

There have been other stylistic shifts in the past. The 2006 World Cup track was Time of Our Lives, a slow operatic pop ballad by Il Divo and Toni Braxton.

But Lighter isn't another example of this. It isn't a ballad – yet it still lacks the high energy buzz of fan favourites such as Shakira's Waka Waka (2010 South Africa World Cup), Santana's Dar Um Jeito (We Will Find a Way) (2014 Brazil World Cup) and Ricky Martin's The Cup of Life (1998 France World Cup).

The usual rhythmic vitality of a World Cup song is stripped back to a country-rock dirge with an odd, almost tokenistic Spanish bridge – an offering that might more appropriately feature in a Trolls World Tour. Fans are not having it.

As one user in the YouTube comments asks:“La emoción, la pasión y el ritmo mundialista, dónde está todo eso?” (“The excitement, the passion and the World Cup rhythm, where is all that?”).

Roll between the Lord and the Devil

Lighter has also been criticised for its religious allusions. One listener bemoans:“It's a football tournament, but let's make a song about church choirs, Chevy trucks, chains and muddy boots”.

Although past World Cup songs have contained religious allusions, Lighter's odd sense of the sacred is more like trying to pass off a Lord Elrond action figure as a statue of Saint Anthony.

The song is replete with the forced language of a sinner's conversion (“chains don't rattle no more”,“lay my burdens down”), as analogous to the flow-state of a footballer, free from whatever personal or collective trials that might have been holding them back.

As in many a good country song, the protagonist is involved in a cosmic battle for his soul.

Jelly Roll is“praying [his] way out of [...] hell”. He even has a run in with the Devil, although he doesn't trade his soul for musical talent. Rather, he escapes the Devil's attempts to“catch” him as his boots have left the ground.

You could be forgiven for questioning whether this song was about football at all, or whether it is more reflective of Jelly Roll's own personal conversion story (he has recently been open in proclaiming his faith in Jesus).

In Lighter, the collective“we” of previous World Cup songs has been replaced with the individualistic“I” – the local taking precedence over the global.

The elephant in the room

Now, to be fair, there are some aspects of Lighter that align with the values of its predecessors. One key theme of the song is the sense of the fight, of overcoming obstacles, and gaining individual freedom. This aligns with FIFA's stated purpose of the song, which it says was“created for the most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history”.

However, with ICE agents likely to be haunting football stadiums like dementors – and strained relationships between the US and neighbours such as Venezuela, Mexico, Canada and Cuba (not to mention Iran ) – it is questionable whether FIFA's goals of inclusivity will be felt and realised.

Instead, Jelly Roll and Carín León's country-rock tune seems to more accurately reflect the current US administration's isolationist approach to global foreign policy: we know we're in the world, but we'd rather not be.

Perhaps the next World Cup song in 2030 will bring back the excitement, passion and rhythm that fans love, and reiterate the globalist ideals of the game. For now, Lighter remains a missed penalty shot.