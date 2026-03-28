(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Royalties Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investors to Attend the Hamburg Mining Conference April 10-11, 2026 March 27, 2026 9:30 AM EDT | Source: Royalties Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI) (OTCID: ROYIF) (FSE: P8T) (or "the Company ") announces that the company will be attending and Tim Gallagher, Chairman & CEO will be presenting at the: Hamburg Mining Conference April 10-11, 2026 Presentation: 12:55-13:10 Friday, April 10, 2026 If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Royalties Inc. and to attend for free register at: About Royalties Inc. Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico. Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds a court confirmed claim (twice) to a 2% net smelter royalty established in 2002 on five mining concessions called the 'Portree claims', a portion of which is on the Mala Noche Footwall Zone, the main source of production at the Cozamin mine where Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") has been mining since 2010. Capstone attempted to assign this royalty to themselves without the knowledge, consent or proper payment to MPZ, the longstanding and rightful owner since 2002. Royalties Inc. has a 5% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has paid out over $15 million in 74 monthly dividends since 2019 from 31 cash-flowing catalogs with 7,000 songs with a 7.2% annual yield. For further information contact Royalties Inc. at

Tim Gallagher

CEO & Director

(416) 276-5440 Connor Gallagher

Investor Relations

(647) 921-2206 Andrew Robertson

Director

(416) 317-0137



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Source: Royalties Inc.