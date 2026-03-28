Royalties Inc. Invites Shareholders And Investors To Attend The Hamburg Mining Conference April 10-11, 2026
| Tim Gallagher
CEO & Director
(416) 276-5440
| Connor Gallagher
Investor Relations
(647) 921-2206
| Andrew Robertson
Director
(416) 317-0137
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Source: Royalties Inc.
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