MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) RiseWorks Launches Subscription-Based Visual Storytelling Infrastructure for the Nonprofit Sector

March 27, 2026 12:04 PM EDT | Source: Pressmaster DMCC

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - RiseWorks, a Miami-based public benefit corporation, has launched a subscription model that provides nonprofits, foundations, and public institutions with continuous access to professional visual storytelling (video and photography). The company addresses what co-founder Greg Clark identifies as a structural market failure: traditional project-based production economics that systematically exclude resource-constrained nonprofits from maintaining the content velocity digital platforms demand.

"There is a tremendous amount of work that really only the boards and the staff of the organizations knew happened, and of course, the people or places that the organization was helping. Most of this stuff goes on, and nobody knows about it," Clark said. "Yeah, there may be a couple posts on Instagram, but really the depth and breadth of a lot of the work is just invisible."

The invisibility persists despite organizations having communication staff and social media presence. "It's typically not the top priority," Clark said. "They have so many things on their plate, especially the smaller and mid-size organizations. Even if they do have a comms staff, they're all just seemingly kind of overwhelmed and doing so many things for so many different parts of the organization that a lot of things just don't get done."

Clark identified a structural gap in how the production industry serves this population: "There weren't any production companies with a business and technology structure capable of distributing visual storytelling consistently across the year rather than concentrating it in annual event documentation."

RiseWorks restructures this equation by employing creators as full-time, salaried staff with benefits and training. "Because I have a forward view of what my cash flow will be, because we have subscriptions instead of project-based, we're able to hire people on staff and pay them a fair annual salary," Clark said. "We give them a stable job, a stable pay, benefits, training, and a community."

Creative Blocks: Standardized Production Units

At the foundation of RiseWorks' subscription model is the Creative Block, a standardized half-day production unit that replaces the traditional practice of scoping every project from scratch. Each Creative Block represents either a morning or afternoon production session with defined scope, deliverable sets, and turnaround times.

Creative Blocks can be flexibly applied across three production types:

Video Block: Produces one 2-4 minute story plus 2-3 social cut-downs, fully edited with color grading, captions, thumbnails, and suggested copy. Delivered in 7-10 business days.

Photo Block: Yields 10-15 finished photos shot on location, delivered in high-resolution print-ready and web-optimized formats within 5 business days.

Series Block: Generates up to one 10-15 minute episode per session, plus 4-6 short clips, audiograms, quote cards, a custom thumbnail, YouTube-optimized metadata, and RSS-ready audio. Delivered in 5-7 business days per episode.

"You know exactly what you're getting, what it costs, and when it will be delivered," Clark said. "That predictability is what makes year-round storytelling possible."

The standardization allows organizations to convert what Clark describes as "intermittent capital allocation into distributed operational expense," transforming annual budget events into continuous monthly spending that aligns with how digital platforms reward publication frequency.

StoryStack System: Three-Pillar Content Taxonomy

RiseWorks organizes all client storytelling through the StoryStack system, a methodological taxonomy that creates predictable production cycles across three content pillars:

Search & Discovery: Explainers, how-tos, and FAQs designed specifically for discoverability on search engines and platforms. Clark cited the example of a cancer support organization creating content around specific keywords like different cancer types, treatment modalities, and care services that people actively search for on YouTube.

Stories: One-off conversations, interviews, biographical pieces, and event recaps that capture ongoing programmatic work as it happens.

Series: Recurring formats like video podcasts designed for weekly or monthly publication rhythms. "Those are ongoing conversations about specific topics, typically with people who are affected by the services of the organization, talking about them so that you have the real voice of the organization through them," Clark explained.

Each production session yields what Clark calls an "anchor piece" plus multiple derivative assets. A single shoot for a 3-5 minute YouTube video produces the main content piece along with YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, TikTok videos, 30-second clips, text quotes, and platform-specific assets for distribution across multiple channels.

AI-Augmented Workflows Through StoryOS

RiseWorks integrates AI-augmented workflows through StoryOS, an AI-powered content intelligence platform RiseWorks developed that handles what Clark describes as "the busy work of organizing videos" and substantially increases editing team productivity.

Clark noted that AI and emerging technologies enable productivity gains in editing workflows, allowing the team to increase output volume without compromising quality or accessibility.

The company is building a dataset specific to mission-driven organizations to optimize content performance across different platforms. "We're beginning to optimize what works so that when these articles, these social media posts, these videos get posted to the various channels, we hope that discoverability is higher based on the work that we've been doing," Clark explained.

StoryOS works alongside RiseWorks Academy, a complimentary online storytelling training curriculum for the nonprofit sector, and a client portal for asset review and impact measurement. These tools allow a small, dedicated team to produce at volumes that previously required full agency resources.

Portfolio-Scale Infrastructure for Foundations

For foundations and enterprise partners, Creative Blocks function as infrastructure that can be deployed across entire grantee portfolios. Through what RiseWorks calls "Storytelling as a Grant," foundations purchase a pool of Creative Blocks annually and allocate them strategically across their grantees.

"Foundations can allocate creative blocks across their grantees," Clark said. "Let's say the organization is granting out to 10 different smaller nonprofits. We then create a plan to go and cover all those different grantees. This gives them a systematized visual storytelling infrastructure that they can use in their reports that helps support their grantees and shows the value of the capital that they deployed."

The portfolio application ensures consistent quality across institutional networks while providing foundations with documentation of impact across their entire capital deployment.

Public Benefit Corporation Structure

RiseWorks operates as a public benefit corporation, a legal structure that requires the company to balance social impact alongside financial returns. The designation legally certifies stakeholder priority over profit maximization and maintains service population selectivity.

"Aside from the work we think is really important in telling stories of our nonprofit and mission-driven clients, we also think it's important that creatives are treated fairly," Clark said. "That's one of the important reasons we started a company. We price things fairly, and we want to be a different type of company with a different type of value system."

The public benefit corporation structure aligns with what Clark identifies as the company's core conviction: that production accessibility functions as infrastructure for social function. The company works exclusively with organizations whose missions prioritize social impact, from neighborhood nonprofits to national foundations and public institutions.

This dual fluency in both production execution and institutional decision architecture enables RiseWorks to function as what Clark calls a "strategic partnership" rather than a vendor relationship. "We spend quite a bit of time getting to know our clients, understanding their goals, their organization, what they do, how they do it, and who the team is. We then begin to craft the stories and make a plan for typically at least a quarter, if not the entire year."

Clark positions visual storytelling infrastructure as a force multiplier for resource-constrained organizations: "If you're an environmental organization, for example, if bad things are happening in the environment and the powerful are trying to get away with it, one of the most powerful weapons in your toolbox is calling them out. Video and photography make that exponentially more powerful. Having a systemic visual storytelling infrastructure that really helps get this story out there is incredibly powerful and will enable smaller organizations to punch well above their weight in whatever area they are focused on."

About RiseWorks

RiseWorks is a Miami-based public benefit corporation that provides subscription-based visual storytelling infrastructure to mission-driven organizations. The company employs creators as full-time, salaried staff and pairs them with nonprofit partners through monthly plans built on Creative Blocks, standardized half-day production units. By combining the StoryStack content taxonomy with AI-augmented workflows through StoryOS and training through RiseWorks Academy, RiseWorks delivers enterprise-grade content at a price accessible to resource-constrained organizations, with the continuity of in-house staff.

Plans: Launch ($1K/mo) · Series ($2K/mo) · Enterprise (custom, $1K/block)

Co-founded by Greg Clark and Chad Tingle, RiseWorks builds on Clark's experience partnering with more than 60 nonprofit organizations in Miami through the Good Miami Project and Tingle's two decades of documentary and commercial directing experience. Tingle's documentary work has screened at major film festivals and addressed subjects including systemic racism in healthcare and community-driven storytelling.

Media Contact:

Greg Clark, Co-Founder & CEO

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riseworks

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