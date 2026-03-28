MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Casa Minerals Inc. Announces DMCL LLP as Auditor of the Company

March 27, 2026 5:41 PM EDT | Source: Casa Minerals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa" ) announces that it has changed its auditors from Abu-Farah Professional Corporation (" Former Auditor ") to DMCL LLP (" Successor Auditor "). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company on its own initiative effective March 27, 2026, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective March 27, 2026, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the financial year of the Company ended December 31, 2024, and any period after the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (" NI 51-102 "), the Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the " Notice ") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of British Columbia and Alberta stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor have been reviewed and approved by the Company's audit committee and its board of directors and are available on SEDAR+ at . There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.

​ ​About Casa Minerals Inc.

Casa Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on gold, copper, and strategic minerals exploration in North America. The Company holds a 90% interest in the historic Congress Gold Mine in Arizona and is advancing multiple projects in British Columbia, including the Arsenault copper-gold-silver project. Casa's experienced management team is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits. For more information, please visit:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President, CEO and Director

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 678-9587

Email: ...

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's exploration plans and programs for 2026; anticipated drilling activities at the Congress Gold Mine Project; the classification and prioritization of exploration zones; expectations regarding resource definition and the potential to advance the project to NI 43-101 compliant standards; interpretations of historic drill data and 3D geological models; mineralization potential and domain expansion; and mobilization of field personnel. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation: uncertainties regarding exploration results; risks related to the accuracy and completeness of historic data; the inability to verify historic assay results; variations in mineralization and grade; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; challenges in obtaining required permits and approvals; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing; changes in economic and market conditions; environmental and regulatory risks; operating hazards; and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Casa Minerals Inc.