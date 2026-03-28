MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CopAur Minerals to Provide a Kinsley Mountain Update on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 2nd, 3:40 - 3:50 pm Eastern Time

March 27, 2026 8:47 PM EDT | Source: CopAur Minerals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Andrew Neale, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the Company's real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 2nd, 2026. This live, interactive online event will provide an update on developments at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project.

CopAur Minerals will be presenting at 3:40 pm Eastern time for 10 minutes. Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

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If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, , with this link to be released after the event.

ImpactDeck Engagement: To further their marketing efforts, CopAur Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ImpactDeck, a leading investor relations firm led by James McFarland, based in Montreal, Quebec. ImpactDeck will assist CopAur Minerals Inc. in increasing its visibility within the investment community and enhancing engagement with key investors. In consideration of the services provided, CopAur Minerals Inc. will pay ImpactDeck a cash consideration of CDN$5,000 per month, starting April 1, 2026, for an initial six-month term ending on October 1, 2026, with the option to continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter. ImpactDeck does not directly or indirectly have an interest in the securities of the Company.

About CopAur: CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich gold mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold project located in the Kinsley Mountains in Eastern Nevada, approximately 80 km SSW of West Wendover, NV.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

For more information, please contact ... or by phone at +1 604 839 9124.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: CopAur Minerals Inc.