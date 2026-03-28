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Greenland Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - Greenland Resources Inc.: Has signed a memorandum of understanding for long term molybdenum supply with ROGESA Roheisen-und Rohstoffgesellschaft Saar mbH, a joint subsidiary of the two steel producers Dillinger (Aktien-Gesellschaft der Dillinger Hüttenwerke) and Saarstahl (Saarstahl Aktiengesellschaft). Greenland Resources Inc. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $1.52.
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