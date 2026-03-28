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Precision, Ovintiv, Imperial At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.87. Last week, Akita reported GAAP EPS of C$0.03, revenue of C$41.64M
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.46. This week, Alvopetro raised its dividend by 20% to $0.12
Avanti Helium Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 58 cents. Earlier this month, Avanti reiterated its September 2025 request that helium be formally designated as a Critical Mineral by the United States, highlighting growing geopolitical risks to global helium supply and the urgent need to secure reliable North American production.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.44. Last week, Bird rose 4.3% on volume of 461,092 shares
Bonterra Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.78. Earlier this month, Bonterra Energy GAAP EPS of -C$0.46, revenue of C$247.87M; reaffirms 2026 guidance
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.91. This week, Baytex rose 1.2% on volume of 18,617,693 shares
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.42. This week, Calfrac reported Q4 generated revenue of $292.2 million, a decrease of 23 percent from the comparative quarter in 2024 primarily due to lower activity in Argentina, offset partially by higher activity in North America.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $35.94. Last week, Cenovus rose 0.7% on volume of 33,950,865 shares.
Enablence Technologies Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.50. Wednesday, Enablence named Dr. James Gyarmathy as Chief Intelligence Officer.
Enbridge Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $75.45. Last week, Enbridge rose 0.5% on volume of 3,783,776 shares
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.30. Last week, Gran Tierra signed a contract whereby the Company is expected to earn, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions precedent, a 49 percent working interest in the Tisquirama block located in the
Middle Magdalena Valley Basin of Colombia.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.17. This week, Knight announced acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange to amend the Company's previously announced Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid to increase the maximum number of common shares that it intends to repurchase for cancellation during the 12-month period ending August 21, 2026, from 3,000,000 Common Shares to 6,190,493 Common Shares
Imperial Oil Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $179.53. Last week, Imperial rose 1.2% on volume of 1,862,031 shares
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $84.96. Last week, Ovintiv rose 0.2% on volume of 39,920 shares
Precision Drilling Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $142.50. Last week, Precision rose 0.4% on volume of 170,233 shares
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.46. This week, Alvopetro raised its dividend by 20% to $0.12
Avanti Helium Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 58 cents. Earlier this month, Avanti reiterated its September 2025 request that helium be formally designated as a Critical Mineral by the United States, highlighting growing geopolitical risks to global helium supply and the urgent need to secure reliable North American production.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.44. Last week, Bird rose 4.3% on volume of 461,092 shares
Bonterra Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.78. Earlier this month, Bonterra Energy GAAP EPS of -C$0.46, revenue of C$247.87M; reaffirms 2026 guidance
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.91. This week, Baytex rose 1.2% on volume of 18,617,693 shares
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.42. This week, Calfrac reported Q4 generated revenue of $292.2 million, a decrease of 23 percent from the comparative quarter in 2024 primarily due to lower activity in Argentina, offset partially by higher activity in North America.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $35.94. Last week, Cenovus rose 0.7% on volume of 33,950,865 shares.
Enablence Technologies Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.50. Wednesday, Enablence named Dr. James Gyarmathy as Chief Intelligence Officer.
Enbridge Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $75.45. Last week, Enbridge rose 0.5% on volume of 3,783,776 shares
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.30. Last week, Gran Tierra signed a contract whereby the Company is expected to earn, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions precedent, a 49 percent working interest in the Tisquirama block located in the
Middle Magdalena Valley Basin of Colombia.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.17. This week, Knight announced acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange to amend the Company's previously announced Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid to increase the maximum number of common shares that it intends to repurchase for cancellation during the 12-month period ending August 21, 2026, from 3,000,000 Common Shares to 6,190,493 Common Shares
Imperial Oil Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $179.53. Last week, Imperial rose 1.2% on volume of 1,862,031 shares
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $84.96. Last week, Ovintiv rose 0.2% on volume of 39,920 shares
Precision Drilling Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $142.50. Last week, Precision rose 0.4% on volume of 170,233 shares
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