Assembly Clears Rs 1.13 Lakh Cr Budget, 3 Bills Passed

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu & Kashmir Assembly on Friday approved the budget for 2026–27 with the passage of the Appropriation Bill for the next financial year.

The Assembly on Friday passed three key Appropriation Bills, including the one for 2026–27, which were introduced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also happens to be Finance Minister of J&K.

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The passage of the Appropriation Bill marks the formal approval of the budget for the next financial year and the culmination of the process that began with the presentation of the budget by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on February 6.

The Chief Minister had presented a budget of Rs 113767 crore for 2026–27.

After the presentation of the budget, there were discussions on it for three days which culminated with the CM's reply to it.

Following the CM's reply, the House considered grants from various departments before breaking for a long recess on February 19, coinciding with the commencement of the holy month of Ramazan. The budget session resumed on Friday.

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Meanwhile,the Assembly on Friday also passed a motion to constitute three key House committees.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had moved a motion to elect 11 members each to the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates, and the Committee on Public Undertakings, in accordance with Rules 344, 346 and 349 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the J&K Legislative Assembly, respectively.

The tenure of these committees will extend up to March 31, 2027.

The motion was subsequently put to a vote by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, which the House passed through a voice vote.

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The Assembly also passed three key Appropriation Bills moved by the chief minister for consideration and passing.

Omar also placed in the House copies of the annual reports of the J&K Power Development Corporation Limited for 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.