7 Killed As Avalanches Hit Zojila Pass

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)At least seven people were killed and five others injured after multiple avalanches struck the Srinagar-Leh National Highway along the Zojila axis on Friday, officials said.

The avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg, near Dayal Pass in Kargil sub-division, in the afternoon, trapping several vehicles under snow and debris and forcing the closure of the strategic highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said three to four passenger vehicles were caught in the avalanche, with around a dozen people buried under the snow.“A total of 12 persons came under the avalanche. Of them, seven have died and five others have sustained injuries,” a senior official said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment.

Rescue teams were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident, and a joint operation was launched to evacuate those trapped.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, along with officials from Kargil district administration, reached the site to supervise the rescue efforts.

Teams from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police, Beacon and local administration are engaged in clearing the snow, retrieving vehicles and restoring traffic on the highway.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the incident.

“Saddened to learn about the tragic deaths and injuries after an avalanche hit vehicles at Zojila Pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance is being provided to the injured,” he said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the affected families, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Read Also Snow Avalanche Hits Zojila; Vehicles Trapped, Rescue Ops On Two Avalanches Hit Bandipora–Gurez Road, BRO Begins Clearance Work

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena said all agencies have been put on high alert and directed officials to ensure immediate rescue and relief measures.

“I am personally monitoring the situation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to clear the highway and complete rescue operations amid challenging weather conditions.