Nissan Hires Jay Cooney To Lead Americas Comms

MENAFN - PRovoke) NASHVILLE - Nissan Motor Company has appointed Jay Cooney as VP of regional communications for Nissan Americas.Starting March 30, Cooney will lead communications across the Americas, overseeing strategy, media relations and stakeholder engagement for the region. He succeeds Brian Brockman, who is moving into a leadership position within Nissan's global communications organization.Cooney joins from Enviri, where he served as chief communications and marketing officer, leading global communications and brand strategy. He previously held senior communications roles at PepsiCo, Ford Motor Company, General Motors and DaimlerChrysler.

“Jay is a leader who brings clarity, discipline, and momentum to a communications function,” said Christian Meunier, chairman of Nissan Americas.“Strategic thinking and effective communications are essential to the transformation underway at Nissan, and his judgment and experience will help us continue to move with greater focus and impact across the region.”



Cooney will be based at Nissan's Americas headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee. He reports to Meunier and Lavanya Wadgaonkar, corporate executive and global chief communications officer.