'SEEN' BY JACK EAMES - NEW PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION DOCUMENTING THE WORK OF CHARITY HAIRCUTS4HOMELESS ACROSS 56 LOCATIONS IN UK

Coningsby Gallery, London - 13th – 16th April 2026





THE TRANSFORMATIVE POWER OF A HAIRCUT

“The SEEN art exhibition is a very special project for me and represents a powerful collaboration between myself, as founder of Haircuts4Homeless, and the incredibly talented photographer Jack Eames. The relationship that has developed between Jack, the guests of Haircuts4Homeless and I, is something very special exhibition really celebrates trust and human connections. These portraits show the real people behind the statistics and remind us that everyone has a story worth telling. For me, SEEN is more than an art exhibition - it's a celebration of dignity, humanity and the belief that everyone deserves to be seen.” - Stewart Roberts MBE - Founder Haircuts4Homeless

For the past seven years, award-winning fashion led hair and beauty photographer, and director Jack Eames has been documenting the ground-breaking work done by Haircuts4Homeless. Affiliated to key industry sponsors including The British Beauty Council, the charity organises volunteer hairdressers to provide free haircuts to those experiencing homelessness across the UK.

Founded by Stewart Roberts MBE in 2014, Haircuts4Homeless has grown significantly since its launch, now providing over 12,000 free haircuts a year across 56 projects in the UK. The charity runs teams of exceptional volunteer hairdressers and is made possible by financial donations. Jack Eames first started visiting the Haircuts4Homeless projects seven years ago, to document this work and raise awareness of the charity with sensitive, beautiful photographs. Realising that his project deserved a wider platform to illustrate fully the empowering results, Haircuts4Homeless published Hear me See Me, a coffee-table book of incredible imagery. Adding to the archive of stories and moments from this publication, Jack is invited to curate SEEN by Jack Eames, an exhibition giving visibility for all people suffering homelessness from rough sleeping to sofa surfing.

“I feel incredibly honoured to be involved with Haircuts4Homeless and Stewart Roberts MBE, joining them at their sessions and documenting the work they do. Being in those spaces only highlights the importance of their mission, and the value that a haircut can bring to an individual who is homeless or struggling with housing stability. It's far more than just a haircut – it's about creating safe spaces for vulnerability, touch and listening, while helping people to feel good about themselves. My hope is that this exhibition will shed a light on the incredible impact of the charity's work, and that together we can support them to continue helping our homeless communities.”- Photographer Jack Eames

From Monday 13th until Thursday 16th April 2026, SEEN by Jack Eames is available to view at the Coningsby Gallery. The exhibition proceeds and partner contributions will go directly towards funding the charity's ongoing outreach efforts, existing not just as a cultural moment, but as a practical way to generate tangible support for unhoused individuals.

This collection of impactful, candid photographs, taken during the many sessions Jack attended with Haircuts4Homeless across the country and is supported by his long-term professional photo software brand partner Capture One. Stewart and Jack are incredibly grateful to Capture One, the premier photography software company, for sponsoring the exhibition and helping bring this important body of work to a wider audience.

An ongoing project, Jack continues to document his work with the charity, working to humanise the face of homelessness, capturing the real people behind this issue with respect and dignity. This exhibition highlights the human stories behind the project and the impact of the charity's work, reflecting Jack Eames and Capture One's shared belief in photography's ability to humanize, connect, and bring light to those overlooked by their plight. SEEN by Jack Eames directly supports Haircuts4Homeless and its mission to provide free haircuts for homeless people.

“Photography has the power to shift perception. With SEEN, we're proud to support a project that restores visibility and dignity to people too often overlooked. Through exhibitions, partnerships, education programs, and direct collaboration with working photographers like Jack, Capture One actively invests in strengthening the creative ecosystem. Building projects like SEEN is part of a broader commitment to champion photographers who use their craft to create meaningful social impact.” Taus Andreas, Creative Lead, Capture One

The importance of the charity has been recognised by the UK's leading voice in the beauty Industry the British Beauty Council. Its CEO, Millie Kendall OBE is also one of the trustees of the charity. She has first-hand experience of seeing the transformative results.

"I'd always realised the importance of hairdressing in communities, but when I met Stewart Roberts back in 2019, I truly realised the impact it had on people living rough in our towns and villages. We walk past people every day who might benefit from a haircut, from the care given when getting a haircut, from the emotional connection with another human being, and the touch of someone given in kindness. I have seen men and women go from being hunched over and ashamed of their appearance to standing up straight and proud after a haircut by the Haircuts4Homeless team. It is a special experience both for them and to witness. I urge anyone and everyone to get involved and support this charity, especially if you work in hair and beauty!” - Millie Kendall OBE





SEEN by Jack Eames

13th – 16th April 2026

(Private viewing and presentations 6 – 9pm, Monday 13th April 2026)

Coningsby Gallery,

30 Tottenham St,

London W1T 4RJ

For a FULL LIST OF UK NATIONWIDE LOCATIONS, quotes, information or images, please contact Chalk PR

Emma Elliott | [email protected] OR Olivia Frileux | [email protected]

Notes to Editors

Haircuts4Homeless

Haircuts4Homeless is a UK-registered charity founded by veteran hairdresser Stewart Roberts MBE that mobilises volunteer barbers and stylists to provide free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness. A simple haircut can boost self-esteem, dignity and confidence for someone facing the many hardships of being unhoused, helping them feel better about themselves and more connected to society. Since launching in 2014, the charity has grown into a community of skilled volunteers offering haircut sessions across the UK, with tens of thousands of free cuts delivered with ongoing efforts to expand its reach and impact.

“When we started Haircuts4Homeless the simple aim was to give people a haircut, but over the years it has become much more than that. It's about connection, conversation and helping people feel seen again. Jack has managed to capture those moments beautifully through his work. Jack has spent time with us at our sessions, getting to know our guests and understanding the spirit of what Haircuts4Homeless is about. Through his photography he has managed to capture something truly powerful - the dignity, individuality and humanity of people who are so often overlooked by society.” Stewart Roberts MBE

@haircuts4homeless

Jack Eames Photography

Jack Eames is an award-winning fashion led hair and beauty photographer and director with almost 20 years' experience in the industry. The foundation of his approach is rooted in the understanding that connection and vibrancy must inform every piece of work. Based in London, Jack works across the UK and internationally for commercial and editorial projects, with clients such as L'Oreal, Coca Cola, Liberty of London, Schwarzkopf & Garnier. His background in photojournalism provides his photography a sense of intimacy and understanding.

Capture One

Capture One is professional photo software built for photographers who want full control over their craft. From first capture to final export, Capture One delivers industry-leading tethering, true-to-life color, and precision editing tools designed for real production workflows. With a strong commitment to supporting working

photographers and creative communities worldwide, Capture One builds tools that strengthen authorship rather than replace it One believes that photography is more than a tool. It's a voice.