Valle Venia Presents: LPS Feat. Natalia Sarsgard: J'ai Dû M'arrêter

Valle Venia Presents: LPS Feat. Natalia Sarsgard: J'ai Dû M'arrêter
With emotional depth, singer Natalia Sarsgard describes the path to finding oneself again, to gathering one's thoughts, to remaining silent, to withdrawing-in order to reflect in the silence, in the comfort, and in the seclusion, to feel and reconnect with ourselves and others.
Through her multifaceted voice, Natalia Sarsgard's interpretation of the song conveys how strength and courage can arise from deep vulnerability. Without even realizing it, one is accompanied by the confidence that what was thought to be lost can be found again.Youtube:
J'ai Du M'arreter - LPS,
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Dr. Johanna Michel
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