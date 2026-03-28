OAS Concludes The IX Inter-American Week Of People Of African Descent With A Call To Sustain The Hemispheric Agenda

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Organization of American States (OAS) concluded today the IX Inter-American Week of People of African Descent in the Americas at its headquarters in Washington, DC, following a multi-day agenda that placed culture, memory, and Afro-descendant leadership at the center as drivers of transformation in the hemisphere.

More than a closing, the Week delivers a clear message: the momentum generated must translate into sustained action. Through cultural events, policy dialogues, and academic exchanges, the OAS and its partners reaffirmed the need to advance inclusion, equality, and the recognition of rights.

The program included artistic performances, such as the closing event“Peace Rhapsody: The 5 Elements of Hip Hop,” as well as discussions on public policy, youth engagement, and the challenges of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent. These spaces highlighted the role of culture as a tool for identity, resistance, and building the future.

On the policy front, the discussion“What is the OAS doing for Afro-descendant individuals and communities in the Americas?” provided an opportunity to present, in a coordinated manner, the Organisation's work in key areas such as human rights, education, culture, and memory, while strengthening dialogue with Member States and civil society.

Youth participation was also central. The hackathon“Afro Voices that Connect: Leadership for Multilateralism” brought together participants from 15 countries across the hemisphere to develop proposals linking multilateralism with the realities of their communities.

The Week also extended beyond OAS headquarters. Through its National Offices and Permanent Missions, activities were held in 17 countries, connecting local contexts with a shared regional agenda.

At the closing ceremony, OAS assistant secretary-general Laura Gil emphasised the importance of sustaining the momentum generated during the Week:

“The week ends; the agenda does not. What we have seen here-in culture, in youth, in dialogue-cannot remain within these spaces. It must translate into decisions, into public policies, into resources, and into real commitments. We must advance the ratification of inter-American instruments against racism, strengthen the production of disaggregated data, and ensure the effective participation of Afro-descendant civil society. The challenge is clear: to close the gap between what we agree on and what our communities experience.”

The OAS reaffirms its commitment to continue working with member states and partners to advance this agenda and achieve concrete results for people of African descent across the Americas.

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