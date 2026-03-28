ICAO Strengthens Global Framework For Accident Investigations, Addresses Conflicts Of Interest

Updates to international standards aim to prevent accident investigations from being halted or compromised by conflicts of interest

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

MONTREAL, Canada – New global standards will ensure aircraft accident investigations are not halted or compromised by conflicts of interest, following today's landmark decision by the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The changes concern Annex 13 – Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation, and they will reinforce the independence, transparency and credibility of aviation safety findings worldwide.

Recent accidents linked to suspected acts of unlawful interference have raised concerns about whether safety investigations were able to proceed independently and comprehensively, or to completion. It is in response to these concerns that ICAO has decided to update the standards in Annex 13.

In most circumstances, responsibility for investigating an accident belongs to the country where it has occurred, with the investigation then undertaken by a specialised and independent authority designated by that country. The sole purpose of an Annex 13 investigation is accident and incident prevention. In some instances, however, investigations have been terminated, or transferred entirely to other organisations, resulting in delayed final safety reports, or no report being issued at all. This limits the opportunity to identify lessons critical to preventing future accidents.

The amendment to Annex 13 reflects several years of technical work and consultation through ICAO's Accident Investigation Panel and Safety Management Panel, as well as feedback from a broad range of States and international organisations.

The Council took note of the fact that public expectations for transparency and impartiality have increased, particularly in high-profile accidents involving sensitive political or security contexts, and that international standards must evolve accordingly.

Central to the amendment is new guidance intended to help States manage investigations where an actual or perceived conflict of interest could undermine confidence in the findings.

New measures States may take to enhance transparency and credibility include delegating investigations to another State, or a regional accident investigation organisation, inviting ICAO and/or third-party states to observe the investigation, and providing timely, verified factual information to the public.

The guidance also underscores the importance of appropriate communication with victims of accidents and their families, directly or through their States, as part of a transparent investigative process.

The Council also approved changes clarifying that accident investigation authorities must have unrestricted access to all evidential material without delay, to prevent misinterpretation by authorities regarding allowing restrictions on access.

The amendment further aligns Annex 13 with updated provisions in Annex 19 – Safety Management on State safety programmes, reinforcing the crucial role of accident investigation data in proactive safety management.

Amendment 20 to Annex 13 will become applicable on 23 November 2028, allowing states time to transpose the revised provisions into national laws, regulations and procedures.

ICAO will support implementation through updated guidance material, revised manuals and regional workshops involving accident investigation, judicial and aviation security authorities.

Taken together, these measures will ensure that aviation accident investigations remain focused on safety, command public confidence, and contribute fully to the prevention of future accidents, even in the most complex and sensitive circumstances.

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