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Hormuz Freedom Of Navigation: Trump Broke It So US Should Fix It

Hormuz Freedom Of Navigation: Trump Broke It So US Should Fix It


2026-03-28 12:05:05
(MENAFN- Asia Times) As a result of military action by the US and Israel against Iran since February 28, the Strait of Hormuz – a vital choke-point between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman - has been effectively closed to most nations' shipping. In response, US President Donald Trump has asked major European nations and US Indo-Pacific allies to participate in a ship escort operation.

Several European powers and also Australia have flatly rejected his request, however, and other nations, including China, Japan, and South Korea, have maintained a neutral and noncommittal stance.

The arguments presented by the US administration to justify its military operation against Iran have been inconsistent and remarkably incoherent. Further, this war is generally considered to be illegal, since it is not based on a UN resolution. Third-party nations therefore have no legal justification to intervene as President Trump desires.

Although both Iran and the US have signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), neither country has actually ratified the treaty. In practice, however, Iran had generally adhered to UNCLOS, managing the strait with a traffic separation scheme consisting of two lanes, each 2 miles wide.

Now, although Iran has not officially suspended freedom of navigation, it has attacked many ships in the strait, and has established a vetting system to allow the passage of vessels it considers to be from friendly countries.

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Asia Times

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