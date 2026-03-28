Hormuz Freedom Of Navigation: Trump Broke It So US Should Fix It
Several European powers and also Australia have flatly rejected his request, however, and other nations, including China, Japan, and South Korea, have maintained a neutral and noncommittal stance.
The arguments presented by the US administration to justify its military operation against Iran have been inconsistent and remarkably incoherent. Further, this war is generally considered to be illegal, since it is not based on a UN resolution. Third-party nations therefore have no legal justification to intervene as President Trump desires.
Although both Iran and the US have signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), neither country has actually ratified the treaty. In practice, however, Iran had generally adhered to UNCLOS, managing the strait with a traffic separation scheme consisting of two lanes, each 2 miles wide.
Now, although Iran has not officially suspended freedom of navigation, it has attacked many ships in the strait, and has established a vetting system to allow the passage of vessels it considers to be from friendly countries.Trump's ego threatens global stability
The illegal military operation that the US vaingloriously terms“Epic Fury” has disrupted the global distribution of oil and gas, but what is it for?
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