Russia Survived Without SWIFT, But That Doesn't Mean It Won

MENAFN - Asia Times) When Russian banks were cut off from SWIFT in 2022, the goal was clear: deliver a fast financial shock. It didn't quite work that way. Russia kept exporting, oil revenues surged and before long a different narrative began to take hold - that the sanctions had not worked after all.

That conclusion is easy to reach. But it misses what was actually happening. At the center of that story was Russia's domestic financial messaging system, SPFS.

Built after the first round of sanctions in 2014, it was designed to reduce reliance on Western financial infrastructure and keep communication between banks running under pressure. After 2022, SPFS was often presented as evidence that Russia had prepared for financial isolation and could manage without SWIFT.

At first glance, the argument seemed convincing. Russia's exports remained strong in the months after the cutoff, and the economy did not collapse in the way many early forecasts suggested.

But that reading is too narrow - and the question now matters far beyond Russia, especially in Asia, where governments are increasingly thinking about financial sovereignty and sanctions risk.

Russia's export performance in the short run was heavily supported by global oil prices. If export revenues are driven by favorable commodity conditions, they tell us very little about whether a country has actually replaced the financial system it lost.

That is the key point. A domestic workaround can keep parts of the system running. But that is very different from replacing a network like SWIFT.