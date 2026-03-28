Woman Faked Anxiety To Claim ₹29 Lakh In Disability Benefits Suspended: 'Insult To Every Hardworking Taxpayer'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A woman has landed in hot water after fraudulently claiming more than £23,000 (about ₹29 lakh) in disability benefits and was later found surfing and ziplining in Mexico, despite insisting she was too unwell to leave her home.

A report by The Independent stated that Catherine Wieland, 33, of Goring-by-Sea in West Sussex, had told the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that severe anxiety had left her housebound. However, an investigation later revealed that she had misrepresented her condition over a period of more than two years.

The investigation found that she had been travelling abroad, including a trip to Cancun, where she went surfing and ziplining. She had also visited Thorpe Park, a popular adventure park in the UK, on three occasions.

During this time, she had been receiving tens of thousands of pounds in Personal Independence Payment (PIP), a UK benefit designed to help people with long-term health conditions or disabilities manage the extra costs of daily living.

'I didn't realise you're not allowed to leave your house'

She had allegedly spent the money on manicures, tanning treatments and visits to a private dentist.

When officials enquired about her financial records, she told investigators:“I didn't realise you're not allowed to leave your house”, a DWP official was quoted as saying by The Independent.

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Despite claiming that she was too unwell to carry out even basic daily tasks such as household chores, records showed Wieland attended 76 beauty appointments, visited around 60 pubs, clubs and restaurants, and made purchases in foreign currencies.

Following her holiday to Mexico, she submitted a review stating that her condition had deteriorated.

Wieland later admitted failing to report a change in her circumstances and has been ordered to repay £23,662, which she unlawfully received between 2021 and 2024.

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She was sentenced on Thursday to 28 weeks in custody, suspended for 18 months, the DWP confirmed.

Andrew Western, a minister at the DWP, said:“This is an insult to every hardworking taxpayer and to people who genuinely depend on Pip.

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“Wieland lied repeatedly, milked the system for every penny she could get and then had the nerve to claim her condition was worsening while she was ziplining and surfing in Mexico.

“We are committed to finding those who try to defraud taxpayers, and they will face the consequences.”