MENAFN - Live Mint) Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's words of wisdom emphasized that the pursuit of perfection can hinder personal growth. He encouraged letting go of perfectionism.

Quote of the day: Brad Pitt's motivational words on personal growth -“Stop being perfect, because obsessing over being perfect stops you from growing.”

According to the 62-yer-old superstar, obsessing over perfection prevents individuals from achieving personal growth which should be avoided.

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Born on 18 December 1963 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, as William Bradley "Brad" Pitt to the proprietor of a trucking company, William Alvin Pitt, and a school counselor, Jane Etta, Brad Pitt was raised in Springfield, Missouri. He lived in a conservative Christian household with his younger siblings, Doug Pitt and Julie Neal.

Following graduation from Kickapoo High School, Pitt pursued journalism in the University of Missouri. Two credits short of graduating, he left college and move to Los Angeles, California, where he took acting lessons and worked odd jobs - from driving strippers in limos and moving refrigerators to dressing as a giant chicken while working for El Pollo Loco. He embarked on acting career in 1987, with uncredited roles in the films No Way Out, No Man's Land and Less than Zero.

The breakthrough in his acting career came in 1994, when Brad Pitt enacted the role of vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac in the horror film Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles. This movie was based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name. For this role, he won two MTV Movie Awards at the 1995 ceremony.

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Pitt scored his first Golden Globe Award nomination in the Best Actor category for his impressive acting in 1994 movie – Legends of the Fall. His crime thriller Seven, released in 1995, proved to be a blockbuster which earned $327 million at the international box office. For his role in Terry Gilliam's 1995 science fiction film 12 Monkeys, Brad Pitt won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor and received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Some of Brad Pitt's famous movies are The Tree of Life (2011), Fight Club (1999), Babylon (2022), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Bullet Train (2022), Allied (2016), The Mexican (2001), Once Upon Time... in Hollywood (2019), World War Z (2013) and F1 (20250. He was earlier married to Jennifer Aniston before tying the knot with Angelina Jolie. The couple separated in 2019.

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1.“You've got to lose everything to find out what you're really made of.”

2.“Happiness is overrated. There has to be conflict in life.”

3.“I always liked those moments of epiphany, when you have the next destination.”

4.“Success is a beast. And it actually puts the wrong emphasis on things.”

5.“I believe you make your day. You make your life.”

6.“The best moments can't be preconceived. They just happen.”

7.“I don't want to waste time being angry at someone I love.”

8.“We're always a work in progress. There's never a finished version of you.”

9.“Sometimes you get clarity in moments of chaos.”

10.“You must lose everything in order to gain anything.”