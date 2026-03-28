IPL 2026: Can Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans Clinch Title After 2025 Eliminator Exit? SWOT Analysis

Led by Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans aim for a second IPL title. Strong batting and pace attack boost their chances, but a fragile middle order, weak spin depth, and inconsistent death bowling remain key concerns for IPL 2026.

Shubman Gill-led the Gujarat Titans will quest for the second IPL title in the upcoming season of the tournament. In the last IPL season, GT reached the playoffs but were knocked out after losing to the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator round of the league.

The last time the Gujarat Titans won their maiden IPL triumph was in 2022, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, who returned to the Mumbai Indians after the 2023 season. The Ahmedabad-based franchise retained 20 players from the IPL 2025 and bought five more players at the IPL mini-auction in December last year.

On that note, let's take a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that will define Gujarat Titans' campaign in the upcoming IPL season.

Gujarat Titans' batting line-up has been stacked with a mix of firepower and consistency. With the likes of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, and Glenn Phillips in the batting line-up, GT possesses both stability at the top and explosive finishing ability, making them one of the most dangerous batting units in the IPL 2026. In fact, in the last IPL season, Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler accounted for 70% of Gujarat's total runs.

Another key strength for the Gujarat Titans lies in their pace attack. Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma form a formidable pace unit capable of delivering breakthroughs in all phases of the innings, from the powerplay to the death overs. Prasidh was the Orange Cap winner in the last IPL season, underlining his value to GT's attack.

Additionally, the enhancement of the all-rounder depth with the inclusion of Jason Holder adds balance to the side, providing a reliable seam bowling option and valuable lower-order hitting for the Gujarat Titans.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan focused on the present, not future outcomes

One of the key weaknesses lies in their spin bowling attack. Apart from Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar, the Gujarat Titans lack quality in spin options, which could hurt them in slower pitches and in middle-over control. Though Sai Kishore was the GT's second-highest wicket-taker with 19 scalps last IPL season, the Tamil Nadu spinner often lacks the 'mystery' element or sharp turn needed to consistently trouble top-quality batters.

Another key concern is the death bowling in away matches. In the last IPL season, Mohammed Siraj and Praisdh Krishna conceded 112 runs in the final four matches while defending the total in the five away matches. GT's overall death over bowling economy in away matches was 12.4 per over compared to a disciplined 8.9 at home. This highlights their vulnerability in closing out games away from home.

Furthermore, though GT has been stacked with a strong batting line-up, their middle order lacks consistency and can be vulnerable under pressure if early wickets fall, often leading to a dip in the scoring rate. Sherfane Rutherford, who has been traded to the Mumbai Indians, was the only reliable middle-order batter, leaving a gap in finishing stability and experience in pressure situations.

The upcoming IPL season is a big opportunity for Shubman Gill to prove his leadership credentials and establish himself as a title-winning captain. Having already gained his experience of leading Team India in Tests and ODIs, Gill has the chance to translate his leadership maturity into franchise success and guide the Gujarat Titans to another title run.

Another key opportunity is to maximise the Impact Player rule. With a deep roster of domestic talent like Shahrukh Khan, Kumar Khusgara, and Anuj Rawat, the Gujarat Titans can pivot the playing XI mid-game more effectively than most, allowing them to adapt to different match situations and conditions and thereby gain a tactical edge over opponents.

Additionally, Jason Holder and Washington Sundar, as 'multi-phase' assets, provide flexibility, contributing with both bat and ball across different stages of the game. The addition of Holder to the squad also strengthens their overseas balance, allowing the Gujarat Titans to field a more flexible, well-rounded XI depending on conditions.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Team success over personal goals for GT captain Shubman Gill

The Gujarat Titans' overdependence on the top three batters, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, could backfire if ftail to deliver consistently or are dismissed early, exposing the fragile middle order. Gill and Buttler struggled in the T20Is in recent times, while Sudharsan had a moderate outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 192 runs in six matches, raising concerns over their consistency heading into IPL 2026.

Another key issue is Rashid Khan's form. In the last IPL season, Afghanistan's spinner was statistically the worst, picking just nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.35 in 15 matches. Rashid is a premier spinner for the Gujarat Titans, and if he fails to regain his form, it could severely impact their ability to control the middle overs and pick crucial wickets.

Furthermore, the managing workload of the pace bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna will be crucial, as injuries or fatigue could disrupt GT's bowling balance during a long tournament. Since all three are high-intensity bowlers, any injury could weaken their pace attack and disrupt team balance in the crucial stages of the tournament.