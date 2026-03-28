Panjab University: New VC Search Panel Formed, Incumbent Gets Extension

New Vice-Chancellor Search Committee Formed

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, the Chancellor of Panjab University, on Friday approved a three-member search cum selection committee to draw up a panel of 3-5 names suitable for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the University. The committee will comprise Lt Gen (Rtd) Madhuri Kannitkar, VC Maharashtra Health University, as the Chairperson, while Prof Shashikala Wanzari, VC, NIEPA, New Delhi and Prof Vibha Tandon, Director CSIR-IICB, Kolkata, will serve as members. The committee is requested to submit the names of potential candidates as soon as possible. Additionally, the Vice President has approved a four-month extension for the present VC of Panjab University

Senate Election Schedule Approved

In November 2025, the Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan, approved the schedule for the upcoming Panjab University Senate Elections. The proposed schedule suggested that elections for principals and staff of technical and professional colleges be held on September 7, 2026, followed by polling for professors, and then for associate and assistant professors of university teaching departments, on September 14, 2026. Elections for heads of affiliated arts colleges, along with professors and associate and assistant professors of these colleges, as well as registered graduates, are planned for September 20, 2026. Faculty-wise elections on campus are set for October 4, 2026, with scrutiny and counting scheduled immediately after each polling day.

The approval had been formally communicated to the Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, Prof. (Dr.) Renu Vig, through an official letter issued by Sarita Chauhan, under Secretary at the Vice-President Secretariat. According to the communication, the election schedule proposed by the university in its correspondence dated November 9, 2025, has been cleared without any changes.

Copies of the approval letter have also been sent to Praveen P Nair, IAS, PS to the Union Minister of Education, and VP Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh. Sources said the notification brings an end to the prolonged delay in holding the Senate elections. The Senate, which has a tenure of five years, completed its term on October 31, 2024. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)