Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹1100 Crore Slows Down A Bit

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge has slowed down at the box office compared to its first week. The kind of numbers we saw in the first 8 days are missing on Day 9. The film's pace, especially in the morning shows, has been quite slow

Trade tracking website sacnilk reports that the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar 2' finally collected around ₹41.55 crore on its 9th day. Out of this, the film's Hindi version earned a solid ₹37.50 crore.

On Thursday, its 8th day, 'Dhurandhar 2' earned ₹49.70 crore, which was a slight increase from Wednesday's ₹48.75 crore. But despite the Ram Navami holiday on Day 9, the film's collections didn't grow. In fact, they dropped.

This spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, has raked in a net collection of about ₹715.72 crore in India in just 9 days. If we only look at the Hindi version, the total stands at around ₹687.5 crore.

'Dhurandhar 2' became Bollywood's second-highest-grossing film in India within its first 8 days. After 9 days, its Hindi collection is ₹687.5 crore. Interestingly, the top spot is held by its prequel, 'Dhurandhar', with a lifetime earning of ₹895.96 crore. However, if we include dubbed South films, 'Dhurandhar 2' is the third-highest Hindi grosser, as 'Pushpa 2's Hindi version is at number two with ₹830.10 crore.

'Dhurandhar 2' has already delivered a profit of over 200% at the box office in just 9 days. Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of around ₹225 crore. It has already made a profit of about ₹490.50 crore after recovering its cost, which is a return of nearly 218% on its budget.

The worldwide collection for 'Dhurandhar 2' has crossed the ₹1128.99 crore mark. Its gross collection in India is ₹854.99 crore, while the film has earned over ₹274 crore from overseas markets.

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