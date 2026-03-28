São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, March 27, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT SP Nightlife Desk D-Edge Freak Chic from midnight · Baile da Mana Flor second night at Casa de Francisca · DJ Soul Diggin on the Largo · Ó do Borogodó 22h–3h · Peak Friday across São Paulo 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Friday is the fullest night of the São Paulo nightlife week, and tonight every circuit in the city fires at maximum capacity.runs- the Friday electronic night that pushes harder and wider than Thursday's Moving, drawing from house, techno and the experimental edge of the Barra Funda club's identity. Freak Chic starts at midnight and runs to sunrise; the lineup drops day-of on @dedgeclub. At, thereturns for its second night in the- the standing baile that reimagines MPB through forró, with Trio Mana Flor's three-part vocal harmonies meeting Mãeana's pisa nova invention. Thursday's first encounter packed the Salão; tonight starts an hour later (10 pm) and runs hotter. On theterrace,takes the free vinyl session from 7 pm - a 20-year veteran who has toured with Rael, won DMC Brasil Teams, and spins a blend of hip-hop, Jamaican music and Brazilian roots.runs 10 pm to 3 am in Pinheiros - the Friday stretch at its longest.runs two sessions.anchors Centro. This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Sunny - 29 °C, 0 % rain. A cloudless, warm Friday night. Electronic · House · Techno D-Edge - Freak Chic · Friday from Midnight → Barra Funda · The Friday electronic night · Lineup day-of Forró · MPB · Baile · 2nd Night Casa de Francisca Salão - Mana Flor + Mãeana · Night 2 → Sé · Standing baile · 10 pm · The chemistry continues Samba · Choro · Peak Friday Ó do Borogodó - Friday · 10 pm to 3 am → Pinheiros · Peak night · Samba de raiz · Longest stretch Hip-Hop · Vinyl · Free Casa de Francisca Largo - DJ Soul Diggin · Free · 7 pm → Sé · Terrace · Vinyl · Hip-hop meets Brazilian roots 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 D-Edge - Freak Chic · Friday From midnight · Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda · Tickets Ingresse/Blueticket · @dedgeclub for lineup 2 Casa de Francisca Salão - Baile da Mana Flor + Mãeana (Night 2) 10 pm · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé · Standing · Advance via site · Metro Sé 3 Ó do Borogodó - Peak Friday 10 pm–3 am · R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · Cover ~R$30 · Metro Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow) 4 Casa de Francisca Largo - DJ Soul Diggin · Free From 7 pm · Terrace bar · Vinyl · Free entry · Hip-hop, Jamaican, Brazilian roots 5 Blue Note SP - Friday Two Sessions Av. Paulista, 2073 – Conjunto Nacional · Check bluenotesp · Varanda Blue open · Metro Consolação 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1D-Edge - Freak Chic Electronic · House · Techno

Friday at D-Edge means Freak Chic - the night that takes Thursday's Moving as a baseline and pushes the energy higher. Where Moving leans deep house and tech house, Freak Chic draws from a wider palette: house, techno, the more experimental side of the club's curatorial identity. The crowd on Friday is larger and more diverse than Thursday's specialist audience, and the energy builds toward the 2–4 am window that defines the Barra Funda experience. The concrete venue on the Tietê riverfront - one of Latin America's most respected electronic rooms - is purpose-built for this: the sound system fills the space without distortion at volume, the layout separates the dance floor from the bar, and the river-facing terrace offers air between sets. The lineup drops day-of on @dedgeclub. Tickets via Ingresse or Blueticket. Friday surge pricing may apply.

Fri from midnight · Ingresse/Blueticket Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda @dedgeclub for lineup · Runs to sunrise 2Casa de Francisca Salão - Mana Flor + Mãeana · Night 2 Forró · MPB · Baile

The second night of the Mana Flor / Mãeana encounter starts an hour later than Thursday - 10 pm instead of 9:30 pm - which shifts the energy toward a later, hotter crowd. Thursday proved the chemistry: Carol Bahiense, Cimara Fróis and Talita del Collado's sanfona-zabumba-triângulo framework meeting Mãeana's pisa nova vocal approach. The MPB canon - Caetano, Milton, Gal, Gil, Rita Lee, João Gomes - remade through forró rhythms with four female voices in close harmony and counterpoint. Friday's repeat performance benefits from Thursday's rehearsal: the arrangements are tighter, the call-and-response sharper, the Salão dance floor knows what it is getting into. Standing baile format. The Salão fills for this one - book or arrive early.

Fri Salão 10 pm · Standing baile R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé Night 2 of 2 · Advance via site 3Ó do Borogodó - Peak Friday Samba · Choro · Peak

Friday is the biggest night at Ó do Borogodó - 10 pm to 3 am, the same hours as Thursday but with a crowd that fills the small room on Rua Horácio Lane to capacity. The cover may push toward R$30 on peak Fridays. The sound - samba de raiz, choro, MPB in a room where the musicians are close enough to touch - reaches its maximum intensity on Friday nights. The Pinheiros neighbourhood buzzes around it: the Mourato Coelho and Aspicuelta bar strips are full, the restaurants are turning tables, and the walk from dinner to the Borogodó door is part of the experience. Friday at the Borogodó is the single best samba night in São Paulo outside of a festival.

Fri 22h–3h · ~R$30 cover R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros Metro Faria Lima · Peak samba night in SP 4Casa de Francisca Largo - DJ Soul Diggin Hip-Hop · Vinyl · Free

DJ Soul Diggin started in 2003 with the Clã Leste crew, won the DMC Brasil Teams championship in 2009, competed at the world finals in London in 2009 and 2010, and was a finalist at Red Bull Thr3style 2012. Since 2014 he has been the official DJ for the singer Rael, touring Brazil, Europe, Africa and Oceania - Rock in Rio, Lollapalooza, João Rock. His sets draw from hip-hop roots, Jamaican music and Brazilian sounds, blended with a producer's ear sharpened by work alongside Emicida, Ogi, DonCesão, Drik Barbosa and Kamau. Tonight he brings that range to the Largo terrace - the free outdoor vinyl session on the Largo da Misericórdia that serves as the warm-up for whatever happens inside the Palacete Teresa. This is the pre-Mana Flor drink and the post-work wind-down rolled into one.

Fri from 7 pm · Free · Terrace · Vinyl R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé DMC Brasil champion · DJ for Rael 5Bar Brahma Centro - Friday Night Botequim · Live Music · Peak

Friday at Bar Brahma is when the grand corner of Av. São João and Av. Ipiranga reaches its weekly peak. The live music set is the strongest of the week, the crowd spills out onto the pavement, and the kitchen runs at full capacity. The chopp is cold, the coxinhas are hot, and the atmosphere is the paulistano botequim at its most celebratory. No cover, no reservation, no decisions - the same proposition since the 1940s, but on a Friday it feels earned. On a night when every venue in the city is running, Bar Brahma is the option that requires zero planning and delivers maximum atmosphere.

Fri daily 11h–1am · Live music · No cover Av. São João, 677 – Centro Metro República · Since the 1940s 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 7:00 pm - Casa de Francisca Largo · DJ Soul Diggin Free vinyl on the terrace. Drinks. The Friday pre-game. Arrive with time to spare before the Salão opens. 2 10:00 pm - Baile da Mana Flor + Mãeana · Salão The standing baile starts at 10 pm - an hour later than Thursday. The Salão dance floor. Forró meets pisa nova meets MPB. Night 2 of 2. 3 Midnight - D-Edge Freak Chic (or Ó do Borogodó) Electronic path: ride-hailing to Barra Funda, D-Edge opens at midnight. Samba path: metro to Faria Lima, Borogodó runs to 3 am. Two distinct endings to the same Friday. 4 Late - Sunrise at D-Edge or home from the Borogodó D-Edge runs to sunrise. Borogodó closes at 3 am. Tomorrow: NAVE at D-Edge. Borogodó 22h–3h. Peak Saturday across the board. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night D-Edge Freak Chic runs from midnight to sunrise. Ó do Borogodó runs to 3 am. Casa de Francisca Salão runs through 1 am. Bar Brahma holds to 1 am. Rabo di Galo stays open late. Friday after midnight is when São Paulo splits into two cities: the electronic city in Barra Funda and the acoustic city in Pinheiros and Sé.from midnight - the biggest electronic night of the week, the Saturday flagship.22h–3h.runs its Saturday programme - check programação for Salão, Porão and Largo acts.two sessions. Peak Saturday across the board.matinée 16h–21h. Blue Note SP brunch and afternoon programme. The weekend's quieter close. 06 Plan B More today ›- R. Marquês de Itu, 836, Consolação. Nightly from 7 pm. The cocktail nightcap for when the music circuit feels too loud. 500+ cachaça labels. Walk-in. Metro Consolação. ›- Check bluenotesp for tonight's confirmed acts. The Paulista axis jazz/MPB option. Varanda Blue terrace open for pre-show drinks. ›- R. Mourato Coelho and R. Aspicuelta for dinner at 8 pm, walk to the Borogodó at 10 pm. Friday in Pinheiros is the definitive neighbourhood experience. ›- Check art/novo/programacao for tonight's Porão act. Standing-room, first 100 free (distribution from 6:40 pm). The underground stage runs through 1 am. ›- NAVE from midnight. The Saturday electronic flagship. The biggest night of the D-Edge week. Lineup drops day-of. ›- Komplexo Tempo. 50+ artists, five stages. Carl Craig B2B Moodymann, Len Faki, Nastia, KiNK, Gui Boratto, DJ Marky. From R$160 via Ingresse. One week away. ›- Moulin Rouge star Watusi presents "A minha História (Que é um ESCÂNDALO)" at Blue Note Rio at 8 pm. Peak Friday Lapa: Rio Scenarium, Carioca da Gema, Beco do Rato to 2 am. Pedra do Sal Friday roda from 6 pm. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis São Paulo nightlife guide notes that Friday is the busiest night for public transport. Sé (Line 1-Blue) for Casa de Francisca. Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow) for Ó do Borogodó. Consolação (Line 2-Green) for Blue Note SP and Rabo di Galo. República (Line 3-Red) for Bar Brahma. Metro service ends around midnight - plan ahead for D-Edge (ride-hailing only after midnight).Sunny Friday - 29 °C, 0 % rain. Cloudless sky. The warmest night of the week. No jacket, no umbrella. The Largo terrace is at its best.99 and Uber operate normally but Friday surge is the highest of the week. Book rides in advance for D-Edge departures at 3–5 am. Sé to Barra Funda: 15 minutes. Sé to Pinheiros: 20 minutes.São Paulo on a Friday night is at peak energy. D-Edge in Barra Funda is purpose-built for late-night - ride-hailing for arrival and departure. Pinheiros around the Borogodó is well-populated. Casa de Francisca in Sé: ride-hailing after midnight. Standard awareness - valuables discreet, save bar tabs on PIX. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Barra Funda D-Edge · Freak Chic · Electronic The Tietê riverfront after midnight. Freak Chic is the Friday electronic event - wider than Moving, harder than NAVE's Saturday build. Ride-hailing from anywhere. The sunrise club. Centro / Sé Casa de Francisca · Mana Flor baile · Soul Diggin · Bar Brahma The Palacete Teresa on a peak Friday: Soul Diggin on the Largo from 7, Mana Flor baile in the Salão from 10, Porão programme underground. Bar Brahma five minutes north. Metro Sé and República. Pinheiros Ó do Borogodó · Peak Friday · Dinner strip The definitive Friday samba night: dinner on Mourato Coelho at 8, Borogodó from 10 to 3 am. The surrounding streets are at full Friday energy. Metro Faria Lima. Looking Ahead Sat–Sun · NAVE · Peak weekend Saturday: D-Edge NAVE + Borogodó 22h–3h + Casa de Francisca full programme. Peak night. Sunday: Borogodó matinée 16h–21h. Blue Note SP brunch. D-Edge Festival April 2 - one week away. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: D-Edge Freak Chic · Fri from midnight · Barra Funda. Casa de Francisca · Salão Baile da Mana Flor + Mãeana night 2 · 10 pm · Largo DJ Soul Diggin free 7 pm. Ó do Borogodó · Fri 22h–3h · Pinheiros. Blue Note SP · Fri programme · Paulista. Bar Brahma Centro · daily. Rabo di Galo · nightly. São Paulo nightlife Friday March 27 2026. Tomorrow: D-Edge NAVE Sat midnight. Ó do Borogodó 22h–3h. Peak Saturday.