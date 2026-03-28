Codelco Earnings: $4.85B Profit, EBITDA Up 23%

Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco) is the world's largest copper mining company and the second-largest copper producer globally, operating six mining divisions across northern and central Chile: Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic, Ministro Hales, Gabriela Mistral, Salvador, and El Teniente. The company also holds equity stakes in El Abra (49%), Anglo American Sur (20%), and Quebrada Blanca (10%). Founded in 1976 following the 1971 nationalization of foreign copper companies, Codelco is 100% owned by the Republic of Chile and remits all profits to the state treasury. It controls approximately 4.7% of the world's proven and probable copper reserves, employs tens of thousands of workers, and operates the world's largest biopolymer production through its petrochemical interests. Codelco earnings for 2025 are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on Chilean state enterprises and the global copper market.

CEO Rubén Alvarado characterized 2025 as "a very difficult year" - an understatement given that the El Teniente seismic event killed workers and forced a production shutdown at the company's highest-grade underground mine. Despite this, Codelco managed to eke out a 0.5% production increase, achieved through deliberate reallocation of output across the portfolio: Ministro Hales resumed multi-level mining after a 2021 wall slip recovery, Rajo Inca (Salvador Division) contributed 21,200 tons during its ramp-up phase, and Radomiro Tomic expanded operations.

Codelco is not publicly traded - it is wholly owned by the Chilean state. However, its bonds trade on international markets (including NYSE-listed debt instruments), and its financial performance directly impacts Chile's fiscal position. The company's 2025 budget projected revenue of US$22.23 billion and pre-tax profit of US$3.105 billion - meaning the actual US$4.852 billion result substantially exceeded the plan, primarily due to copper prices averaging above the budgeted US$4.30/lb. Treasury contributions increased 16.5% year-over-year, reaching approximately US$1.7 billion.

The 23% EBITDA growth to US$6.67 billion was driven primarily by higher copper selling prices, which averaged above US$4.30/lb for most of 2025 - well above the sub-US$4.00 levels of 2023–2024. By-product revenues from molybdenum and gold also contributed positively. The EBITDA margin expanded despite rising cash costs (C1) of approximately 214 USc/lb, up 4.4% year-over-year due to equipment leasing for mine development recovery, Rajo Inca start-up costs, and Chilean CPI inflation. The company generated more than US$18 million in EBITDA per day across the year - an extraordinary cash generation rate that underscores why copper remains Chile's most strategic asset.

The July 31 seismic event at El Teniente - a 4.3 Mw rock burst of greater scale and complexity than any previously recorded at the mine - was the defining operational challenge of 2025. The accident caused fatalities, forced a partial shutdown, and resulted in an estimated 33,000-ton production shortfall worth approximately US$340 million in EBITDA. An internal investigation committee has been working with international experts, and Codelco has acknowledged that El Teniente production will be impacted for the next three years as the mine's development plan is reassessed. Despite this, the portfolio offset strategy worked: Ministro Hales recovered from a 2021 wall slip and expanded multi-level mining, Rajo Inca in Salvador contributed 21,200 tons during ramp-up, and Radomiro Tomic increased output.

Codelco's multi-billion-dollar project portfolio advanced significantly. Rajo Inca reached 93% completion with the concentrator commissioned in July. The Northern District desalination plant in Tocopilla reached 87% progress, with commissioning planned for 2026. The definitive agreement with Anglo American for the Andina-Los Bronces Joint Mining Plan was signed, targeting 2.7 million additional tons of copper over 21 years with expected annual production of 120,000 tons at 15% lower unit costs - generating at least US$5 billion in pre-tax NPV, 75% benefiting the Chilean state. The Glencore smelter MOU for Antofagasta and the SQM lithium partnership for the Atacama salt flat further diversify Codelco's strategic positioning.

Gross financial debt rose to approximately US$25 billion by year-end, up from US$23.1 billion at end-2024, driven by a US$1.5 billion bond issuance in January 2025, climate finance loans, and short-term export advances - partially offset by bond repayments. Net financial debt of approximately US$23.8 billion at a ND/EBITDA ratio of approximately 3.6x (improved from 4.3x through the year as EBITDA grew) remains elevated for a mining company but is supported by the long-dated maturity profile and sovereign backing. The average debt cost is approximately exchange variation + 6.34%, with 92% denominated in US dollars and an average maturity of roughly 9 years.

Capital expenditure of approximately US$4.7 billion in 2025 - focused on the structural projects required to arrest the production decline from aging mines - was the highest in the company's history and represents approximately 70% of EBITDA. This investment rate is necessary but constrains free cash flow available for treasury contributions and debt reduction. The investment portfolio involves approximately 45 million man-hours per year - more than double the combined construction effort of Santiago Metro's Lines 7, 8, and 9 - underscoring the scale of Codelco's simultaneous mine overhaul program.

CEO Alvarado's framing - "We sustained production in a very difficult year. We were hit by what happened at El Teniente and we pulled together to get through it" - reflects a management team in defensive mode. The 2026 production target of 1.33–1.36 million tons is essentially flat to modest growth, acknowledging that the El Teniente recovery will take three years and that other mines face declining ore grades and geomechanical challenges.

Former board chair Máximo Pacheco's January statement projecting 1.344 million tons for 2026 - just 10,000 tons above 2025 - was notably conservative for a company that once produced 1.66 million tons (2007). The long-term target of 1.7 million tons by 2030 now appears increasingly ambitious given the El Teniente impairment, persistent project delays across the portfolio, and the structural challenge of declining ore grades at all legacy mines.

The political transition under President Kast introduces significant governance uncertainty. Kast's campaign pledge to "audit and modernize" Codelco suggests potential changes to strategy, management, and capital allocation priorities. The new board chair appointment expected by May 2026 could signal either continuity or disruption - depending on whether Kast prioritizes operational efficiency, fiscal extraction, or strategic partnerships. For bondholders and the copper market, the key question is whether political change strengthens or weakens the investment program that is essential for production recovery.

Kast's board appointments and strategic direction will set the tone for 2026–2030. A new board chair - and potentially new senior management - could accelerate or redirect the US$40+ billion structural project portfolio, alter the balance between Treasury contributions and reinvestment, and reshape the public-private partnership strategy (Anglo American, Glencore, SQM, BHP). For the copper market, any reduction in Codelco's investment program would tighten long-term supply further.

El Teniente's recovery trajectory is the critical production variable. The mine - Codelco's highest-grade underground operation - will have reduced output for at least three years following the seismic event. Whether production can be stabilized at a lower plateau or will continue declining depends on the geological reassessment currently underway. The international expert review led by Mark Cutifani (former Anglo American CEO) will carry significant weight.

Global copper market fundamentals remain supportive. Demand for copper in electrification, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and data centers continues to grow, while new mine supply is constrained by permitting delays, declining ore grades, and rising capital costs worldwide. Codelco's ability to increase production - or at least maintain current levels - at a time when the world needs more copper makes its operational execution a matter of global significance, not just Chilean fiscal policy.