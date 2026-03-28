Bitcoin Options Worth $15 Billion Are About To Expire

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Nearly $15 billion U.S. worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) options contracts are set to expire on derivatives exchange Deribit March 27, an event that could trigger greater volatility.

The options expiration represents 40% of the $36.5 billion U.S. worth of Bitcoin open interest currently on the Deribit exchange.

Deribit is warning that it will see $17 billion U.S. in total options expire March 27, including both Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH).

The options contract expirations could lead to a spike in volatility. However, there are signs that traders have been steadily de-risking ahead of the March 27 expiry.

Large expiries in the past have led to big moves in Bitcoin and Ethereum that ripple across the entire cryptocurrency market.

Last September, a $19 billion U.S. options expiration triggered the current downturn in Bitcoin's price, which has declined more than 40% since October.

BTC is currently trading at $69,400 U.S. and has been unable to break above $75,000 U.S. in recent months.