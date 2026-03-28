Seychelles Participates In Small Island Development States (SIDS) And Youth Forums

Mr. Barry Faure, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of Seychelles, delivered a statement at the Small Island Development States (SIDS) Forum under the theme“Place Countries at the Centre of the Global Climate and Development Agenda, in line with International Priorities”.

The SIDS Forum brought together SIDS from the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) to deliberate on shared challenges and priorities, with a view to shaping a common position and advancing collective interests within the broader Summit framework.

In his statement, Minister Faure commended the OACPS for its continued leadership in advancing issues of critical importance to SIDS and for providing a strategic platform to amplify their voices. He stressed that, as the Organisation evolves, it must further strengthen its focus on the unique vulnerabilities of SIDS, ensuring their priorities are effectively reflected in global decision-making processes.“The renewal of the OACPS presents a timely opportunity to reposition SIDS at the centre of our collective action,” Minister Faure stated.“Seychelles remains committed to working with all partners to advance a resilient, just, and sustainable future for SIDS.”

Highlighting Seychelles' active engagement in global climate advocacy, Minister Faure referred to the initiative seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on States' obligations in respect of climate change. He welcomed the legal clarity provided, noting that it reinforces the imperative for climate action grounded in international law, including commitments under the Paris Agreement. In this regard, he called on developed countries to fully honour their obligations, particularly in providing adequate financial and technical support to vulnerable nations.

The Forum recognised the Debt for Nature Swap initiative undertaken by Seychelles as an innovative financing mechanism, as well as the experience of Barbados in innovative financing with its Debt for Climate and Debt for Climate Resilience instruments.

The Seychelles delegation also participated in the OACPS Youth Forum convened under the theme“OACPS Youth Compact: Jobs, Resilience, Action.” The Youth Forum brought together youth representatives, policymakers, and partners from across the OACPS to deliberate on pressing challenges and opportunities facing young people. Minister Faure was appointed as Rapporteur for the Forum. In his capacity as rapporteur, the Minister will be responsible for presenting the key outcomes and recommendations of the Youth Forum during the Summit of Heads of States and Governments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.