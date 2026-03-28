No Big Dog In This Fight: Ripple CEO Bets Big On Clarity Act Despite Coinbase Clash

Garlinghouse remains confident the Clarity Act will pass despite industry divisions and Coinbase resistance. SEC and CFTC recognition of assets like XRP signals growing regulatory clarity in the crypto sector. Ripple sees limited need for multiple USD stablecoins, positioning for a compliant, institution-focused alternative.

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Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed confidence that the US Senate's stalled Clarity Act will eventually pass, even as opposition from Coinbase continues to complicate negotiations.

Speaking at the FII PRIORITY Miami summit, Garlinghouse emphasized that Ripple is not directly involved in the dispute. 'Ripple doesn't have a big dog in this fight,' he said, noting the company is largely observing developments from the sidelines.

Regulatory Momentum Builds

The Clarity Act aims to introduce more transparent regulations concerning the digital assets, especially relating to the classification and regulation. It has drawn the attention of the crypto industry, which has long wanted regulatory certainty in the United States.

Garlinghouse pointed to growing institutional and political backing as a positive signal. 'White House support pushing the Clarity Act forward has been profound,' he stated, suggesting momentum remains intact despite setbacks.

However, Coinbase 's rejection of a recent compromise has slowed progress. The exchange has pushed towards more desirable terms, marking continuing divisions in the industry on how regulation is to be designed.

SEC, CFTC and Existing Clarity

Garlinghouse also referenced existing regulatory developments, noting that assets like XRP have already seen classification progress. According to him, both the SEC and CFTC have acknowledged certain digital assets as commodities.

'There is already some clarity,' he said, adding that industry participants are growing impatient. 'People are annoyed. They are exhausted. So, hopefully we get something done.'

Stablecoin Debate Intensifies

Beyond legislation, Garlinghouse addressed the proliferation of stablecoins, particularly those pegged to the U.S. dollar. He argued that the market does not need excessive duplication.

'My head starts to hurt if you think about the proliferation,' he said, referencing the growing number of USD-backed tokens, including USDC.

He disclosed that Ripple had already minted a substantial share of USDC, implying that the company is equipped with the infrastructure to issue its own stablecoin. Having a strong balance sheet, Ripple aims to establish itself as a compliant, institution-oriented player.

Market Outlook

As regulatory discussions continue, XRP market sentiment is still closely linked to legislative progress and developments around ETFs. The implementation of the Clarity Act may help give a more transparent framework for institutional adoption.

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