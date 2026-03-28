Coinbase Faces User Pushback On Prediction-Market Alerts

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase rolled out prediction market bets for US-based users in January through a partnership with Kalshi, expanding the exchange's product scope beyond traditional crypto trading. As March Madness unfolds, however, user feedback has highlighted a growing tension around how aggressively Coinbase is deploying event contracts and push notifications to drive engagement, with some describing the approach as akin to sports betting rather than crypto activity.

The rollout comes amid broader scrutiny of prediction markets in the United States, where regulators, lawmakers, and industry participants are navigating questions about jurisdiction, consumer protection, and potential misuse. Coinbase's moves sit at the intersection of retail access to complex financial instruments and the evolving regulatory framework that governs how such markets should operate in the US.

Coinbase previously indicated that the Kalshi-backed service would bring a range of outcomes to the platform, from political events to sports results. In December, ahead of the public launch of its prediction market service, Coinbase filed lawsuits against regulators in Connecticut, Illinois and Michigan, arguing that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission should have exclusive jurisdiction over its prediction markets rather than state gambling authorities. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the user-reported experience during March Madness, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Coinbase's January launch of Kalshi-backed prediction markets brought US users the ability to bet on event outcomes within the Coinbase app, bridging crypto trading with contract-based bets. During March Madness, some users reported an influx of push notifications urging bets on college basketball games, prompting criticism that the app is leaning toward sports gambling at a time of industry trust concerns. Regulatory tension surrounds prediction markets: state-level lawsuits against operators coexist with the CFTC's push for exclusive jurisdiction over these markets. Legislative activity in Congress has considered curtailing use of prediction markets by politicians, amid concerns about insider information and potential conflicts of interest. Industry players are adopting safeguards: Kalshi bans political candidates from trading on election-related markets, while Polymarket has introduced measures to curb manipulation and insider trading.

Key takeawaysPush notifications and the March Madness debate

Several users have voiced concerns about the frequency and framing of Coinbase's market prompts during the March Madness window. A prominent example came from a poster on X who described receiving multiple basketball-related notifications within a single hour, arguing that Coinbase's emphasis on sports betting reflects a broader shift toward monetizable gambling features on a platform many investors associate with crypto trading. The sentiment echoes a broader critique about trust erosion in the crypto industry and the perceived risk of platform strategies that monetize user engagement through gamified betting.

Industry observers have pushed back with concerns about how such notifications might influence user behavior, especially given the sensitivity around responsible money management and the reliability of on-platform yield sources. John Palmer, co-founder of PartyDAO, voiced a closely related concern, pointing to broader questions about risk controls and the integrity of internal risk management as prediction markets push into mainstream app experiences.

These reactions occur against a backdrop of legal action and regulatory debates that complicate Coinbase's product strategy. In December, Coinbase argued in court that the CFTC should regulate its prediction markets rather than state gambling authorities. The company's stance mirrors a broader industry argument that federal-level oversight may provide a clearer, more consistent framework for prediction markets-but it has also drawn pushback from state regulators who view these markets as gambling activities with their own distinct consumer protections requirements.

Regulatory landscape and how it shapes the market

The regulatory environment for prediction markets in the United States is plural and evolving. Prediction market platforms have faced multiple lawsuits from state authorities, asserting various legal and regulatory oversight challenges. At the same time, the federal regulator, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has signaled a preference for exclusive jurisdiction over such markets, creating a jurisdictional dispute that complicates operations for platforms like Coinbase, Kalshi, and Polymarket.

The policy conversation has intensified as lawmakers consider proposals to limit or prohibit certain uses of prediction markets by public officials. Reports describe bills aimed at banning presidents or members of Congress from using these platforms, prompted in part by concerns about insider information and potential conflicts of interest. In response, Kalshi and Polymarket have taken steps to reduce risk: Kalshi announced it would ban political candidates from trading on election-related markets, while Polymarket introduced measures designed to limit manipulation and insider trading.

The headlines around regulation underscore a central tension: prediction markets could offer useful tools for forecasting and hedging, but they also raise concerns about market integrity, consumer protection, and access that policymakers are eager to address. The debate is not only about the legality of the markets themselves but about how they should be designed, who can participate, and what safeguards are necessary to prevent abuse or manipulation.

Industry safeguards, policy shifts, and what to watch next

Beyond high-level regulatory talk, the industry has begun layering practical safeguards into platform rules. Kalshi, for instance, has made an explicit policy choice to bar political candidates from participating in election-related markets, aiming to limit conflicts of interest and insider dynamics. Polymarket has rolled out updates intended to curb manipulation and insider trading, a move that some observers view as essential if prediction markets are to gain broader legitimacy among mainstream users and regulators alike.

For Coinbase, the strategy remains a test of how to merge traditional crypto trading narratives with newer, non-crypto product lines without eroding trust or prompting regulatory backlash. The company's December lawsuits against state regulators, followed by January market rollout and ongoing user feedback, reflect a high-stakes balancing act: deliver value and diversification to users while navigating a maze of regulatory constraints that could redefine what constitutes a permissible service on a US platform. The tension between innovation and compliance will likely continue to shape both product design and public perception in the months ahead.

Investors, traders, and builders should monitor regulatory developments, particularly any moves by the CFTC or Congress that could standardize or constrain prediction markets in the near term. In parallel, observers will watch for how Coinbase and other operators adjust notification strategies, user onboarding, and risk disclosures to align with evolving expectations around responsible gaming, data privacy, and financial risk management.

The evolving landscape suggests that the next phase of prediction markets in the US will be defined less by a single breakthrough and more by a gradual harmonization of innovation with clear guardrails. Whether Coinbase's approach will be seen as a model for responsibly integrating event contracts into mainstream financial apps or as a cautionary tale about flashy monetization remains contingent on regulatory clarity, user experience, and demonstrated safeguards against abuse.

Readers should keep an eye on potential policy updates, court decisions, and platform-level changes to betting and disclosure practices as the market seeks a stable path forward amid competing regulatory and commercial interests.

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