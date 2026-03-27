SPAR Group, Inc. Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR”,“SPAR Group” or the“Company”), an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing and distribution solutions to retailers and brands throughout the United States and Canada, today announces that it will release its 2025 fourth quarter and fiscal year results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, a conference call will be hosted by William Linnane, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Hennen, Chief Financial Officer, at 9am ET on the same day. If you would like to submit questions for management to address during the hosted call, please email Sandy Martin (... ) from Three Part Advisors.

By Phone: Dial 1-833-630-1542, or 1-412-317-1821 if calling from an International number, at least 10 minutes before the call, and ask to be joined into the SPAR Group call. A replay will be available through April 7th by dialing 1-855-669-9658 and using the conference ID: 1914409#. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of SPAR Group's Investor Relations website at . Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing, and distribution solutions to retailers and brands throughout the United States and Canada. SPAR Group provides the resources and analytics that improve brand experiences and transform retail spaces. The company offers a unique combination of scale and flexibility with a passion for client results that separates us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at .

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

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214-616-2207