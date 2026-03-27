Forte Minerals Provides Updates On Alto Ruri And Pucarini Projects, Peru

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --CSE: CUAUOTCQB: FOMNFFrankfurt: 2OAis pleased to announce that it is advancing community engagement and permitting at the Alto Ruri Project (“Alto Ruri”) located approximately 15 kilometers (km) from Barrick's past producing Pierina Gold Mine. The Company's focus is to secure a long-term community agreement to systematically explore the high-sulphidation epithermal gold system at Alto Ruri. This district-scale system includes a 2 km by 1.5 km advanced argillic alteration zone that has never been systematically tested with modern geophysics and drilling.

Historical drilling at Alto Ruri by Compañía de Minas Buenaventura in 1997 (12-hole 2,254.5m), as reported in the Company's news release from March 4 th , 2024, confirmed high-grade gold potential, including:

Hole 001-97 which returned 131 metres of 2.55 g/t Au, including 54 metres of 5.39 g/t Au.



Several high-resistivity CSAMT geophysical anomalies from historical geophysical data1 are also interpreted as potential untested gold-bearing vuggy silica alteration targets at depth.

Forte also announces the completion of a five-hole, 1,530-metre exploration drill program at its 100%-owned Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project (“Pucarini”) in southern Peru. Drilling confirmed the presence of the targeted hydrothermal system. Assay results returned anomalous gold, copper, and molybdenum values in one drill hole, with no significant mineralization intersected in the remaining four holes. Equipment has been demobilized, and environmental remediation will be completed.

Management Commentary

“Pucarini presented a robust surface anomaly that warranted a first-pass test. We are proud of our team's ability to execute a safe, cost-effective program at Pucarini. Our primary strategic focus remains on advancing the historically discovered Alto Ruri high-sulphidation gold project,” stated Patrick Elliott , President & CEO of Forte Minerals.

Backed by two recent strategic investors and a strengthened balance sheet, Forte is well-positioned to execute on its 2026 exploration goals at Alto Ruri and evaluate additional opportunities across its copper-gold portfolio. For further details on the geology, historical data, and exploration model, please visit the Alto Ruri Project Page.

Qualified Person

Richard Osmond, P.Geo., an Independent Director of Forte and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Forte Minerals

Forte Minerals Corp. is a well-funded exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners.

On behalf of Forte Minerals Corp.

(signed)“Patrick Elliott”

Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, PGeo

President & Chief Executive Officer

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Note:

source of the historical geophysical data is from an unpublished 2011 technical report prepared by Rio Marañon Minerals S.A.C., which the Company has not independently verified.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively,“forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Strategic Placement. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company with respect to the matter described in this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information or statements to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

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