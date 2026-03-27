TUK Group Advances $20 Million Toronto Development Pipeline And Expands Peterborough Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUK Group, an Ontario-based real estate development and investment firm, today announced significant progress across its growing portfolio, including more than $20 million in active development across four Toronto sites and approximately $6 million in newly stabilized and acquired Peterborough residential assets.

Toronto Development Pipeline

TUK Group currently has four active development sites underway in Toronto, with projects concentrated in established residential neighbourhoods including the Junction and Danforth Village. The pipeline encompasses under 50 units of purpose-built rental housing, with each project designed to deliver modern, functional units targeting working professionals and families in high-demand urban locations.

The firm's Toronto strategy focuses on identifying underutilized infill sites in supply-constrained neighbourhoods and converting them into high-quality rental assets with long-term hold potential. Each site is being advanced with a focus on design efficiency, construction cost discipline, and sustainable tenancy.

Peterborough Portfolio Expansion

TUK Group has recently completed two strategic transactions in Peterborough, adding approximately $6 million in residential assets to its portfolio.

Eight-unit stabilization: The firm completed a full refurbishment of an eight-unit residential property, including interior and exterior renovations and energy efficiency upgrades. The property is now fully stabilized and operating at projected performance levels.

Fifteen-unit acquisition: TUK Group has acquired a fifteen-unit residential property, with renovations expected to be completed within 60 days. The transaction was structured to allow renovation work to begin prior to closing - accelerating stabilization, increasing asset value, and reducing holding costs. Six of the fifteen units will be offered at below-market rents, positioning the property to meet growing community demand for attainable housing while strengthening the firm's standing with local stakeholders and municipal partners.

Market Conditions and Investment Strategy

Ontario's rental housing market continues to face a fundamental supply-demand imbalance, with vacancy rates remaining tight across most communities and population growth outpacing new housing delivery. At the same time, rising construction costs, elevated financing rates, and softening valuations have introduced meaningful friction for less-disciplined operators - creating a more selective environment that rewards execution.

TUK Group is built for this environment. The firm's competitive advantage lies in its ability to identify off-market opportunities, structure transactions creatively, and execute renovations efficiently - allowing it to generate value in conditions where many market participants have stepped back.

Jordan Alexander King, Partner, commented:

“In today's market, you have to be strategic and creative to make deals work. Rising costs and shifting valuations require a disciplined approach to acquisitions and development. By structuring transactions effectively and executing renovations efficiently, we are able to enhance asset value while continuing to deliver quality rental housing.”

Evan Ungar, Partner, added:

“While market conditions have become more challenging, they are also creating opportunities for groups that can execute. We are focused on markets with strong long-term fundamentals like Toronto and Peterborough, where demand for rental housing continues to outpace supply.”

About TUK Group

TUK Group is an Ontario-based real estate development and investment firm focused on the creation of functional, community-oriented rental housing. Led by Jordan Alexander King and Evan Ungar, the firm specializes in identifying underutilized urban sites and transforming them into high-quality residential assets with strong long-term value. TUK Group is actively growing its portfolio across Toronto and secondary Ontario markets.

MEDIA CONTACT

TUK Group

Jordan Alexander King - Partner

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Evan Ungar - Partner

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