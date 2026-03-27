Wall Street Insider Who Predicted 2008 Crash Issues Urgent Warning: The AI Bubble Will Pop By April 29Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New video presentation reveals why one of America's top financial minds believes a single company failure could trigger an 80% market collapse - and what investors can do now to protect themselves

Washington, D.C., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards, the economist and former CIA advisor who famously predicted both the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID market crash, has just released an urgent new video presentation warning that the artificial intelligence boom is heading for a catastrophic collapse.

In the newly released session titled "The AI Meltdown Is Coming," Rickards argues that a major AI company is on the verge of failure - and that its collapse could set off a chain reaction that wipes out trillions in American wealth.

"This is the Titanic. We just hit the iceberg," Rickards states in the presentation. "Most people are still laughing, drinking, and dancing - completely unaware the ship is sinking. By the time they realize what's happening, it will be too late."

The video is now available for on-demand viewing.

A Track Record That Demands Attention

Rickards is no stranger to calling major market events before they happen.

In the summer of 2008, he warned top presidential advisors that a financial catastrophe was imminent. Three weeks later, Lehman Brothers collapsed and markets crashed worldwide.

In January 2020, he issued a note called "CONTAGION" to a small group of readers warning that a pandemic could trigger panic in the markets. Three weeks later, stocks suffered the fastest crash in history.

Now he's issuing his most urgent warning yet.

"We could see an 80% crash that could wipe out millions of Americans," Rickards warns in the presentation. "And it's not just me saying it."

The Company at the Center of the Coming Storm

The presentation identifies a single company that Rickards believes sits at the heart of a massive financial time bomb.

According to Rickards, this company has inked $1.4 trillion worth of deals with other major AI players in 2025 alone - creating a web of financial entanglements that mirrors the conditions that led to the 2008 banking crisis.

"Just like Lehman Brothers had connections to all banks on Wall Street, this company has financial connections to all the big players in the AI space," Rickards explains. "I believe that's a $1.4 trillion ticking time bomb."

The presentation reveals that insiders at this company are already showing signs of panic, with the CEO issuing an internal "code red" alert and the Chief Financial Officer implying the company may need a government bailout.

Smart Money Is Already Heading for the Exits

Rickards points to a pattern of behavior among elite investors that he says confirms his thesis.

According to the presentation:



Tech billionaire Peter Thiel recently sold his entire $100 million stake in Nvidia

Investment giant SoftBank dumped $5.8 billion worth of Nvidia holdings

Ray Dalio's hedge fund cut its Nvidia position by 65%, Google by 52%, and Meta by 48% Warren Buffett has sold $177 billion worth of stocks and is sitting on a record cash position

"Some of the best investors on the planet are already preparing for this coming AI meltdown," Rickards states.

Even Michael Burry - the hedge fund manager who predicted the 2008 housing crash and made $100 million from it - is now betting against major AI stocks.

"This bubble looks an awful lot like the dot-com bubble," Burry has said.

Why April 29th Is the Date to Watch

Rickards has identified a specific date when he believes the crisis could accelerate.

"There's an event scheduled for April 29th that I believe will accelerate the meltdown," he states in the video. "Because that's when the entire market could realize this company is in big financial trouble."

The presentation explains that while the troubled company at the center of this crisis is private and doesn't report finances publicly, it has major financial ties to public companies that must disclose significant losses to investors.

A Crisis That Won't Stay Contained

Perhaps most alarming is Rickards' warning that this meltdown will not be limited to tech stocks.

"This will be like dropping an atomic bomb in the middle of the economy," he states. "The blast radius will reach all industries - from banks to construction to energy."

Rickards cites research showing that U.S. economic growth in early 2025 was almost entirely driven by AI data center investment. When that spending stops, he argues, the broader economy could fall off a cliff.

The presentation references analysis from Bernstein Research warning that the company at the center of this crisis "has the power to crash the global economy for a decade."

What Viewers Will Learn

The full video presentation covers:



The name of the AI company Rickards believes will trigger the meltdown

Why Google's latest technology virtually guarantees this company's failure

How "circular financing" deals have created 2008-style systemic risk across the AI sector

Three popular AI stocks Rickards says investors should sell immediately

Specific investments designed to protect wealth - and potentially profit - during the coming crash Why governments worldwide are pouring billions into one particular safe-haven asset

Who Should Watch This Presentation



Americans with retirement savings invested in the stock market

Investors holding AI or technology stocks in their portfolios

Anyone who remembers what happened to their 401(k) during the 2008 crash Individuals seeking independent analysis outside mainstream financial media

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards helped architect the Petrodollar Accord under the Nixon administration, worked directly with the Federal Reserve to prevent a $1.3 trillion banking collapse in the 1990s, and advised senior leaders at the Pentagon and CIA on financial threats to national security.

Rickards is the author of multiple best-selling books including Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and The New Case for Gold.

His research is published by Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm based in Baltimore, Maryland that provides market analysis, economic commentary, and investment research to readers nationwide. The company has earned a 4.8-star rating on Google with nearly 2,000 reviews from subscribers.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.

To access the full session click here.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...