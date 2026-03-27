Osisko Development Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2025 Results
|Sean Roosen
|Philip Rabenok
|Chairman and CEO
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|Email: ...
|Email: ...
|Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685
|Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
Cautionary Statement Regarding Financing Risks
The Company's development and exploration activities are subject to financing risks. As of the date hereof, the Company has exploration and development assets which may generate periodic revenues through test mining but has no mines in the commercial production stage that generate positive cash flows. The Company cautions that test mining at its operations could be suspended at any time. The Company's ability to explore for and discover potential economic projects, and then to bring them into production, is highly dependent upon its ability to raise equity and debt capital in the financial markets. Any projects that the Company develops will require significant capital expenditures. To obtain such funds, the Company may sell additional securities including, but not limited to, the Company's shares or some form of convertible security, the effect of which may result in a substantial dilution of the equity interests of the Company's shareholders. Alternatively, the Company may also sell a part of its interest in an asset in order to raise capital. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to raise the funds required to continue its exploration programs and finance the development of any potentially economic deposit that is identified on acceptable terms or at all. The failure to obtain the necessary financing(s) could have a material adverse effect on the Company's growth strategy, results of operations, financial condition and project scheduling.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Test Mining Not Supported by a Feasibility Study
Certain operations of the Company including prior test mining activities at the Tintic Project's Trixie test mine, have operated without the benefit of a feasibility study including mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of material or the cost of such recovery. The Company cautions that historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that commercial production will commence, continue as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved. The failure to commence or continue production would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and potential profitability.
Cautionary Statement to U.S. Investors
As a foreign private issuer under U.S. securities laws that files reports under the Canada-U.S. multijurisdictional disclosure system, the Company is permitted to prepare and report information regarding mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, including the information in its technical reports, financial statements and MD&A, in accordance with Canadian reporting requirements, which are governed by NI 43-101. As such, such information concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, including the information in its technical reports, financial statements and MD&A, is not comparable to similar information made public by most companies subject to U.S. mineral property disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ").
Further to recent amendments, U.S. mineral property disclosure requirements (the " SEC Rules ") are now governed by subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K under the U.S. Securities Act. Under the SEC Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding standards adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, adopted by the CIM Council (" CIM Standards "), which is the required definition standard adopted by NI 43-101. While the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", U.S. investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, U.S. investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "inferred mineral resources" exist. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the SEC Rules.
Risks related to the development of the Cariboo Gold Project
The development of a new mining operation, including the construction of processing facilities, tailings storage infrastructure, access roads, power supply and other supporting infrastructure, is a complex and costly undertaking. The Cariboo Gold Project remains in the development stage and there is no certainty that it will be brought into commercial production within anticipated timelines, at anticipated costs, or at all. The results of the Cariboo Technical Report are based on a number of assumptions, including, among others, geological interpretations, estimated mineral resources and mineral reserves, metallurgical recoveries, construction schedules, capital and operating costs, labour and equipment availability, transportation and energy costs, regulatory requirements, and projected commodity prices. These assumptions are inherently uncertain and may prove to be inaccurate.
Actual results, costs and development timelines may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to factors such as: unforeseen geological conditions; changes to mine plan optimization; equipment failures; shortages of skilled labour and contractors; increases in the cost of materials, equipment or energy; design modifications; delays related to permitting or receipt of government approvals; adverse weather or climate conditions; and community and/or Indigenous opposition. In addition, the development of mining projects often requires substantial capital expenditures, and delays or cost overruns may require the Company to seek additional financing, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all. If the Company is unable to complete construction and development of the Cariboo Gold Project on a timely and cost-effective basis, or if operating performance following commissioning is materially lower than expected, the project may fail to achieve anticipated economic results. Any such events could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended) (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are identified with words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potential", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee", "continue", "objective", "strategy", variants of these words or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including statements pertaining to: the availability and use of proceeds of the 2025 Financing Facility (including the ability and timing to satisfy conditions precedent to subsequent draws under the 2025 Financing Facility (if at all)); continued advancement and de-risking of the Cariboo Gold Project (if at all); the ability to develop the Cariboo Gold Project; the exploration potential and prospectivity (if any) of its properties; expectations regarding the Company's capital requirements to advance the Cariboo Gold Project to production; the ability of the Company to raise or arrange for the remaining funding required to complete the construction of the Cariboo Gold Project; the Company's strategy and objectives relating to the Cariboo Gold Project as well as its other projects; the impact of the 2025 Financing Facility, private placement financings, prospectus offerings, or proceeds of warrant exercises on the Company and its financial position and allocation; the ability of the Company to service and repay principal related to the 2025 Financing Facility whether from the operation of Cariboo or other sources of funds; the assumptions, qualifications and limitations relating to the Cariboo Gold Project being fully permitted and the advancement of pre-construction and early works activities; the ability, progress and timing in respect of pre-construction activities at Cariboo including the 13,000-metre infill drill program, and other surface infrastructure works; the ability, progress and timing in respect of exploration and infill drilling activities planned in 2026 at the Cariboo Gold Project and on regional targets; the ability of exploration work to support new discoveries at the Cariboo Gold Project (if at all); the utility and significance of the infill drill program and its ability to inform resource modeling, mine planning and stope design procedures and parameters (if at all); the contemplated work plan and activities at the Cariboo Gold Project and the timing, scope and results thereof and associated costs thereto; the resumption and continuation of planned site activities at the Cariboo Gold Project following the January 2026 fatal incident; the anticipated timing for the Bonanza Ledge water treatment plant to become fully operational in the second quarter of 2026; expectations regarding the improvement of underground development rates as the ramp advances beyond the Lowhee fault zone; the continuation of surface exploration drilling activities and receipt of assay results; the continuation of surface infrastructure construction, including the waste rock storage facility, sediment control pond, mine site complex early works and other critical infrastructure; expectations that the expanded camp will provide accommodation capacity aligned with peak construction manpower requirements; the ability and expectations of infill conversion drilling to upgrade inferred resources to higher level confidence resource categories with potential to be converted into mineral reserves (if at all); the utility and significance of the 2026 infill drill program; the anticipated benefits (if any) of the inclusion in the GDXJ resulting in enhanced market visibility, trading liquidity and broader investor access; the duration of the Company's inclusion in the GDXJ; any future potential rebalances and levels of exposure over which the Company has no discretion and any impacts to trading volumes as a result thereof; assumptions, qualifications and parameters underlying the Cariboo Technical Report (including, but not limited to, the mineral resources, mineral reserves, production profile, mine design and project economics); the results of the Cariboo Technical Report as an indicator of quality and robustness of the Cariboo Gold Project, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances; the ability of the Company to achieve the estimates outlined in the Cariboo Technical Report in the timing contemplated (if at all); the ability to achieve the capital and operating costs outlined in the Cariboo Technical Report (if at all); the ability of the Company to sustain ongoing small-scale processing and mining activities at the Tintic Project (if at all); the continuation of limited activities beyond care and maintenance continuing at the Tintic Project; the significance and impact of the definitive project and construction management services agreement with JDS Energy & Mining Inc. on the development of the Cariboo Gold Project; that the Company will receive deferred consideration payable in accordance with the terms and conditions of the relevant agreements, on a basis consistent with our expectations in relation to the divestment of the San Antonio Gold Project; in the event any deferred payment is not paid to Osisko Development, it will be able to enforce its rights under the relevant agreements in a manner consistent with its expectations in relation to the divestment of the San Antonio Gold Project; the potential impact of tariffs and other trade restrictions (if any); mineral resource category conversion; the future development and operations at the Cariboo Gold Project and the Tintic Project; the results of ongoing stakeholder engagement; the capital resources available to the Company; the ability of the Company to access capital as and when required and on terms acceptable to the Company; the ability of the Company to execute its planned activities, including as a result of its ability to seek additional funding or to reduce planned expenditures; management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments; future mining activities; the ability and timing for Cariboo to reach commercial production (if at all); sustainability and environmental impacts of operations at the Company's properties; the results (if any) of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources; the ability of exploration work (including drilling and sampling) to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of the Company to expand mineral resources beyond current mineral resource estimates; the ability of the Company to complete its exploration and development objectives for its projects in the timing contemplated and within expected costs (if at all); the ongoing advancement of the deposits on the Company's properties; future gold prices; the costs required to advance the Company's properties; the ability to adapt to changes in gold prices, estimates of costs, estimates of planned exploration and development expenditures; the profitability (if at all) of the Company's operations; regulatory framework remaining defined and understood as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances, and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward looking information". Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the absence of further work stoppages or suspensions at the Cariboo Gold Project; risks relating to third-party approvals, including the issuance of permits by governments, favourable regulatory conditions and approvals, capital market conditions and the Company's ability to access capital on terms acceptable to the Company for the contemplated exploration and development at the Company's properties; the absence of unforeseen ground conditions or other geological challenges; the ability to continue current operations and exploration; regulatory framework and presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; errors in management's geological modelling; the timing and ability of the Company to obtain and maintain required approvals and permits; the results of exploration activities; the availability of necessary equipment, supplies and infrastructure; risks relating to exploration, development and mining activities; the global economic climate; fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; fluctuations in the currency markets; dilution; environmental risks; and community, non-governmental and governmental actions and the impact of stakeholder actions. Osisko Development is confident a robust consultation process was followed in relation to its received BC Mines Act and Environmental Management Act permits for the Cariboo Gold Project and continues to actively consult and engage with Indigenous nations and stakeholders. While any party may seek to have the decision related to the BC Mines Act and/or Environmental Management Act permits reviewed by the courts, the Company does not expect that such a review would, were it to occur, impact its ability to proceed with the construction and operation of the Cariboo Gold Project in accordance with the approved BC Mines Act and Environmental Management Act permits. Readers are urged to consult the disclosure provided under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 as well as the financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, which have been filed on SEDAR+ () under Osisko Development's issuer profile and on the SEC's EDGAR website (), for further information regarding the risks and other factors facing the Company, its business and operations. Although the Company believes the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available as of the date hereof, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
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