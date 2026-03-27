The Last Investigation Reexamines The Assassination Of Martin Luther King Jr. Through Firsthand Evidence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Major Tim Cook delivers a compelling and authoritative account in The Last Investigation: of James Earl Ray's Assassination of Martin Luther King, a work that revisits one of the most pivotal moments in American history through the lens of firsthand investigation. Drawing on his direct involvement in the 1997 inquiry, Cook provides readers with a detailed and evidence-based exploration of the case that has long been surrounded by questions and speculation.

In this powerful narrative, Cook brings together investigative notes, timelines, and personal observations from his time on the Martin Luther King Assassination Task Force. As the only investigator, police officer, and homicide detective to interview James Earl Ray directly, Cook offers a rare and unique perspective into the man at the center of the case. His account seeks to clarify long-debated questions by presenting findings grounded in professional experience and documented evidence.

The Last Investigation stands out for its focus on factual analysis and firsthand insight. Cook examines the circumstances surrounding the assassination with precision, aiming to separate verified information from widespread conspiracy theories. Through detailed accounts and investigative rigor, the book presents a clear and direct conclusion regarding the individual responsible for the tragic event.

Inspired by a commitment to truth and decades of law enforcement experience, Cook compiled this work to ensure that the findings of the final investigation are accessible to a broader audience. His career spans service in the United States Air Force, the United States Coast Guard as a Special Law Enforcement Agent, and the Memphis Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to Major. His extensive background in homicide investigations and interagency task forces lends credibility and depth to his analysis.

This book will resonate with readers interested in history, criminal investigation, and the enduring impact of major historical events. It offers valuable insight for those seeking a deeper understanding of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the investigative process that followed. By presenting a structured and evidence-driven narrative, Cook provides a resource that is both informative and thought-provoking.

Major Tim Cook brings a disciplined and experienced voice to this work, combining his investigative expertise with a commitment to historical clarity. With The Last Investigation, he offers readers an opportunity to examine the case through the eyes of someone who was directly involved, providing a perspective that is both rare and significant.

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