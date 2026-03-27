Hodelpa Nicolás De Ovando Launches Pet-Friendly Experience In Santo Domingo's Colonial City

Hodelpa Nicolás De Ovando Launches Pet-Friendly Experience In Santo Domingo's Colonial City
Set within a 16th-century architectural landmark, the hotel is part of Hodelpa Hospitality 's portfolio and blends rich heritage with modern comfort in the heart of the Dominican Republic's capital.
As part of this initiative, the property will welcome small-breed dogs weighing up to 10 kilograms. Guests traveling with pets will be required to present a valid vaccination certificate upon check-in.
The pet-friendly experience has been thoughtfully designed to ensure comfort for both guests and their pets. Upon arrival, dogs will receive a welcome kit including complimentary treats, a pet bed, and food and water bowls. The hotel will also offer a designated area for pet walking and recreation, as well as the option to coordinate dog-walking services.
The launch responds to a growing global travel trend in which pets are increasingly considered part of the family, driving demand for more inclusive and flexible hospitality offerings.
With this new experience, Hodelpa Nicolás de Ovando reinforces its commitment to delivering memorable stays through a more personal, inclusive, and contemporary approach to hospitality in the Dominican Republic.
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