Azizi Developments Appoints Doka As Formwork Partner For Rêve Riviera

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,March 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, appointed Doka, a world leader in formwork, scaffolding, and engineering solutions, as the formwork and scaffolding partner for Rêve Riviera, a landmark multi-tower residential complex rising in Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City, Dubai.

The appointment was a reflection of Azizi's quality-driven approach to project delivery and its commitment to partnering with industry leaders who can meet the pace and precision that its developments demand. Doka's scope covers the full vertical and horizontal construction phases of the complex's three 26-storey towers, each featuring distinctive wave-like façades and panoramic glass elements inspired by the elegance of the French Riviera.

“Doka is a partner we trust to deliver precision at every stage,” said Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group.“Their systems and engineering expertise are key to executing Rêve to the standards we uphold.”

Rêve Riviera's dense urban site and ambitious delivery schedule required a formwork strategy that could minimize crane dependency, adapt to tight working spaces, and maintain fast cycle times across all three towers simultaneously. Doka's solution combines crane-lifted climbing formwork for vertical elements, compact wall and slab systems suited to restricted site conditions, and pre-assembled table units that can be repositioned without heavy crane support.

The project, which remains on track for its estimated completion, is part of Azizi's extensive pipeline of approximately 150,000 units currently under construction. Rêve Riviera stands as further proof of the developer's ability to execute large-scale projects by assembling world-class partners and maintaining direct oversight of every phase of construction.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.