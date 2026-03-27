Football: Tottenham Women Manager Martin Ho Signs New Long-Term Deal With Club

MENAFN - IANS) London, March 27 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur Women have handed head coach Martin Ho a fresh long-term deal after an encouraging debut season in the Women's Super League (WSL). The 35-year-old, who arrived in July 2025 from Norwegian club SK Brann, has made an immediate impact, guiding Spurs to a strong position in the league standings.

Tottenham Hotspur Women currently occupy fifth place, having secured nine victories from 18 matches. With four fixtures still to play, the team is just four points shy of surpassing their previous best tally of 32 points, achieved during the 2021-22 campaign.

They remain in contention for a higher finish, sitting six points behind Arsenal Women, although their rivals have two matches in hand. The two sides are set to face off at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday.

Before taking charge at Spurs, Ho served as an assistant coach at Manchester United Women. His impressive work was recognised recently when he was named the WSL Manager of the Month for February following a run of strong performances by his team.

After signing the deal, Martin Ho said,“I'm really proud to extend my time at Tottenham Hotspur. I want to thank the Club for the trust and belief they've shown in me. Alignment is vital when you're building something with real purpose. From the moment I arrived, there was a clear vision around the direction of the Club, and together we've started to lay strong foundations in terms of identity, standards, and the way we want to work every day."

“What we're building is something that demands consistency, discipline, and a relentless drive to improve both on and off the pitch. We want to be a team that plays with intensity, clarity, and personality, and an environment where people are developed, supported, and accountable. There has been progress, but we know there is much more to come.

“I'm fully committed to continuing that journey and ensuring we build a team that doesn't rely on moments, but dominates through structure, intensity, and control while representing this Club with passion and pride,” he added.