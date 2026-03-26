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UK Offers to Host International Summit on Strait of Hormuz Security
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has reportedly offered to host a global security summit focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping corridor, amid rising tensions in the region.
According to reports, the initiative is part of broader discussions among Western allies on how to respond to the crisis and ensure the safe flow of energy. British officials are reportedly exploring coordination measures with partners, including maritime security operations and wider diplomatic engagement.
The talks are ongoing, and no formal announcement has yet been made.
The escalation in the Middle East has persisted since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
According to reports, the initiative is part of broader discussions among Western allies on how to respond to the crisis and ensure the safe flow of energy. British officials are reportedly exploring coordination measures with partners, including maritime security operations and wider diplomatic engagement.
The talks are ongoing, and no formal announcement has yet been made.
The escalation in the Middle East has persisted since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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