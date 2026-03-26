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White House Rejects Musk’s Offer to Fund TSA Workers
(MENAFN) The White House declined a proposal from billionaire Elon Musk to finance the salaries of Transportation Security Administration staff amid a partial government shutdown, according to a news agency on Wednesday.
Officials within the Trump administration reportedly examined the idea but ultimately chose not to proceed, pointing to expectations that the shutdown would end in the near term.
Concerns over legal implications also contributed to the decision, particularly given Musk’s existing government contracts. Authorities noted that any direct or indirect private funding of federal employee wages could raise regulatory and legal complications.
“I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel,” Musk said earlier, noting that the funding crisis is “negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans” at airports.
At present, TSA employees are continuing their duties without receiving full compensation as a budget deadlock in Congress persists, affecting airport functionality across the country. Lawmakers have yet to approve a new funding measure for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees TSA payroll.
The lapse in funding, which started on February 14, has impacted several agencies under DHS oversight. Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been dispatched to airports across the United States to help address the disruptions.
Officials within the Trump administration reportedly examined the idea but ultimately chose not to proceed, pointing to expectations that the shutdown would end in the near term.
Concerns over legal implications also contributed to the decision, particularly given Musk’s existing government contracts. Authorities noted that any direct or indirect private funding of federal employee wages could raise regulatory and legal complications.
“I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel,” Musk said earlier, noting that the funding crisis is “negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans” at airports.
At present, TSA employees are continuing their duties without receiving full compensation as a budget deadlock in Congress persists, affecting airport functionality across the country. Lawmakers have yet to approve a new funding measure for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees TSA payroll.
The lapse in funding, which started on February 14, has impacted several agencies under DHS oversight. Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been dispatched to airports across the United States to help address the disruptions.
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