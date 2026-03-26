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Fire Contained at Bahrain’s Muharraq Facility
(MENAFN) Bahrain’s Interior Ministry stated on Thursday that civil defense teams successfully extinguished a fire that erupted at a facility in Muharraq, near the capital Manama, confirming that no injuries were reported.
In an official statement, the ministry explained that emergency crews brought the blaze under control, adding that the incident occurred following what it described as “Iranian aggression.”
No additional details were immediately disclosed.
Earlier, authorities activated warning sirens and advised residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
In an official statement, the ministry explained that emergency crews brought the blaze under control, adding that the incident occurred following what it described as “Iranian aggression.”
No additional details were immediately disclosed.
Earlier, authorities activated warning sirens and advised residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
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