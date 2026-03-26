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Volkswagen Considers Converting German Plant for Israeli Defense Production
(MENAFN) German carmaker Volkswagen is reportedly evaluating plans to repurpose one of its underperforming factories to support an Israeli defense project, according to reports.
The facility in Osnabruck, located in Lower Saxony, is expected to stop vehicle production later this year as part of a broader restructuring strategy introduced in 2024. Reports indicate that the company is currently in discussions with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems about transforming the plant to produce components linked to the Iron Dome air defense system.
Sources cited in reports suggest that, if the proposal moves forward, the site could be retooled within 12 to 18 months to manufacture items such as heavy trucks, missile launch platforms, and power generators, though not interceptor missiles. The plan is said to have support from the German government.
Rafael, a state-owned defense firm, reportedly chose Germany in part because it is “one of the strongest supporters of Israel in Europe.” The company is also considering an additional location for producing Iron Dome interceptor missiles.
Germany’s industrial base has faced mounting challenges in recent years, particularly following the decision to phase out Russian energy imports after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, which has affected long-term competitiveness. These pressures have intensified recently as rising global energy prices—linked to the Middle East crisis—have added further strain.
The situation has also impacted the country’s automotive sector through increased costs and supply concerns, especially regarding aluminum. Key Gulf producers, including Aluminium Bahrain and Qatalum, have reduced output, while uncertainty over supply chains has led buyers to increase stockpiling efforts.
The facility in Osnabruck, located in Lower Saxony, is expected to stop vehicle production later this year as part of a broader restructuring strategy introduced in 2024. Reports indicate that the company is currently in discussions with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems about transforming the plant to produce components linked to the Iron Dome air defense system.
Sources cited in reports suggest that, if the proposal moves forward, the site could be retooled within 12 to 18 months to manufacture items such as heavy trucks, missile launch platforms, and power generators, though not interceptor missiles. The plan is said to have support from the German government.
Rafael, a state-owned defense firm, reportedly chose Germany in part because it is “one of the strongest supporters of Israel in Europe.” The company is also considering an additional location for producing Iron Dome interceptor missiles.
Germany’s industrial base has faced mounting challenges in recent years, particularly following the decision to phase out Russian energy imports after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, which has affected long-term competitiveness. These pressures have intensified recently as rising global energy prices—linked to the Middle East crisis—have added further strain.
The situation has also impacted the country’s automotive sector through increased costs and supply concerns, especially regarding aluminum. Key Gulf producers, including Aluminium Bahrain and Qatalum, have reduced output, while uncertainty over supply chains has led buyers to increase stockpiling efforts.
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