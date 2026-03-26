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Türkiye Advances Zangezur Corridor Plan with New Deal
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu has announced that a memorandum has been finalized regarding the Zangezur Corridor, with the project expected to be completed within four to five years, according to reports.
Speaking in a televised interview, Uraloglu explained that the corridor is intended to complement existing east-west transportation routes by increasing capacity and improving connectivity. The proposed route will begin in Kars in eastern Türkiye, extend through Igdir and Dilucu into Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region, pass across the approximately 43-kilometer Zangezur Corridor, and then link to mainland Azerbaijan.
He noted that construction efforts on Azerbaijan’s side are close to completion, while work on the corridor itself has not yet started, although a formal agreement has now been reached. “I believe works will start in the coming period without much delay,” he said.
Uraloglu also highlighted that a 180-kilometer stretch in Nakhchivan will partly involve upgrades and partly new construction, while Türkiye has already begun work on its 224-kilometer segment.
“In a four- to five-year period, by bringing the Zangezur Corridor to life, we would in fact be building a high-capacity and more direct corridor that can reach the Turkic world,” he said.
The corridor is viewed as a strategically significant route that would provide Türkiye with more direct access to Azerbaijan and further connections to Central Asia. It is also considered an important component of the broader Middle Corridor, a trade network linking China and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.
Speaking in a televised interview, Uraloglu explained that the corridor is intended to complement existing east-west transportation routes by increasing capacity and improving connectivity. The proposed route will begin in Kars in eastern Türkiye, extend through Igdir and Dilucu into Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region, pass across the approximately 43-kilometer Zangezur Corridor, and then link to mainland Azerbaijan.
He noted that construction efforts on Azerbaijan’s side are close to completion, while work on the corridor itself has not yet started, although a formal agreement has now been reached. “I believe works will start in the coming period without much delay,” he said.
Uraloglu also highlighted that a 180-kilometer stretch in Nakhchivan will partly involve upgrades and partly new construction, while Türkiye has already begun work on its 224-kilometer segment.
“In a four- to five-year period, by bringing the Zangezur Corridor to life, we would in fact be building a high-capacity and more direct corridor that can reach the Turkic world,” he said.
The corridor is viewed as a strategically significant route that would provide Türkiye with more direct access to Azerbaijan and further connections to Central Asia. It is also considered an important component of the broader Middle Corridor, a trade network linking China and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.
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