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Go Spiritual Transforms Viral ‘Bachcha Hai Tu Me’a’ Trend into a Message of Peace, Positivity & Spiritual Awakening
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai: Go Spiritual, a leading spiritual and wellness organization, has transformed the viral “Bachcha Hai Tu Me”a” t—end—popularly associated with veteran actor Rakesh Be—i—into a powerful message of peace, positivity, and spiritual awakening. Rakesh Bedi, known for his iconic contributions to Indian cinema, television, and theatre, is once again in the spotlight as the dialogue gains massive traction across social media, brands, and public awareness initiatives.
Interestingly, Rakesh Bedi also features in the spiritually rooted web series Two Great Masters, directed by Anurag Sharma, produced by Juni Films, co-produced by Sonu Tyagi and Approach Entertainment, and supported by Go S—iritual—further strengthening the natural synergy between the viral trend and the deeper spiritual message being conveyed.
In this context, Go Spiritual uses a widely recognized and trending cultural dialogue to inspire a shift from chaos to calm, from aggression to awareness, and from negativity to spiritual growth. The popular dialogue has been reinterpreted with a deeper, socially relevant me“sage: “Bachcha…hai tu mera… ye khoon kharaba band kar aur ab tu spi”itual ho ja.”
Through this creative expression, Go Spiritual emphasizes that true strength lies not in violence, anger, or dominance, but in peace, compassion, and self-awareness—values that are essential in tod’y’s turbulent times.
At a time when the world is witnessing increasing wars, global conflicts, and unrest, and society continues to grapple with rising crime, violence, and breakdowns in relationships, this initiative serves as a much-needed reminder of the importance of inner peace, compassion, and conscious living. From disturbing global developments to everyday news filled with aggression, betrayal, and emotional distress, the constant exposure to negativity is taking a serious toll on mental health, emotional stability, and social harmony.
The initiative is expressed through visually engaging digital creatives and posters that replace themes of conflict with symbols of peace, meditation, mindfulness, compassion, and non-violence. By blending familiarity and relatability with a profound spiritual message, it connects strongly with youth and digital audiences, encouraging them to reflect on their choices and adopt a more conscious and balanced approach to life.
Sharing his thoughts, Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, said,
“…#8217;Today’s world is not only facing external conflicts but also deep internal unrest within individuals and relationships. When violence and negativity become normal in daily content consumption, it is a sign that we need to pause and reconnect with our true nature. If negativity can spread rapidly, so can positivity and spirituality. This is an effort to inspire tha” shift.”
Go Spiritual is a not-for-profit spiritual and wellness organization committed to promoting spirituality, mental health awareness, holistic living, philanthropy, and social causes. The organization actively works across diverse areas including yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, organic living, spiritual tourism, wellness education, and community well-being.
It has recently launched the Go Spiritual News Magazine & App, a comprehensive digital platform offering enriching and positive content spanning spiritual insights, mindfulness practices, wellness guidance, inspirational stories, temple and pilgrimage information, festival coverage, senior citizen wellness, relationship advice, and much more. The organization is also preparing to launch its Web TV and OTT platform, dedicated exclusively to spiritually uplifting and positive content, further strengthening its vision of creating a mindful digital ecosystem.
Go Spiritual is the spiritual and social initiative of the Approach Entertainment & Communications Group, a leading integrated media, entertainment, and communications organization with expertise in celebrity management, film production, advertising, corporate films, film marketing, and events. The group also operates Approach Communications, an award-winning PR and integrated communications agency, and Approach Bollywood, a prominent entertainment newswire.
With a strong presence across Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Jalandhar, the group has established itself as a trusted partner for corporates, celebrities, films, music labels, and institutions across industries including entertainment, healthcare, finance, education, and spirituality. The group has been honored with prestigious accolades such as the Biz India 2010 Award, the Service Excellence Award, and PR Agency of the Year at the Business Tycoon Awards.
Sonu Tyagi, an award-winning writer, director, and producer, is the visionary behind Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment Group. With academic qualifications in Psychology, Advertising Management, Journalism, and Filmmaking, he brings a unique blend of creative expertise and spiritual insight to his work. He has directed and produced advertising films, music videos, and short films, and has worked as an executive and line producer on both Bollywood and international projects. Along with co-producing Two Great Masters, he is currently involved in major projects including Liberation and Camp Decent, continuing to bridge meaningful storytelling with entertainment and spirituality.
Through this initiative, Go Spiritual reinforces its commitment to addressing the emotional and mental challenges of modern society by promoting a shift from negativity to positivity, from stress to peace, and from conflict to consciousness. By turning a viral trend into a vehicle for awareness and transformation, the organization highlights the immense potential of media and creativity in shaping a more compassionate and spiritually awakened world.
Interestingly, Rakesh Bedi also features in the spiritually rooted web series Two Great Masters, directed by Anurag Sharma, produced by Juni Films, co-produced by Sonu Tyagi and Approach Entertainment, and supported by Go S—iritual—further strengthening the natural synergy between the viral trend and the deeper spiritual message being conveyed.
In this context, Go Spiritual uses a widely recognized and trending cultural dialogue to inspire a shift from chaos to calm, from aggression to awareness, and from negativity to spiritual growth. The popular dialogue has been reinterpreted with a deeper, socially relevant me“sage: “Bachcha…hai tu mera… ye khoon kharaba band kar aur ab tu spi”itual ho ja.”
Through this creative expression, Go Spiritual emphasizes that true strength lies not in violence, anger, or dominance, but in peace, compassion, and self-awareness—values that are essential in tod’y’s turbulent times.
At a time when the world is witnessing increasing wars, global conflicts, and unrest, and society continues to grapple with rising crime, violence, and breakdowns in relationships, this initiative serves as a much-needed reminder of the importance of inner peace, compassion, and conscious living. From disturbing global developments to everyday news filled with aggression, betrayal, and emotional distress, the constant exposure to negativity is taking a serious toll on mental health, emotional stability, and social harmony.
The initiative is expressed through visually engaging digital creatives and posters that replace themes of conflict with symbols of peace, meditation, mindfulness, compassion, and non-violence. By blending familiarity and relatability with a profound spiritual message, it connects strongly with youth and digital audiences, encouraging them to reflect on their choices and adopt a more conscious and balanced approach to life.
Sharing his thoughts, Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, said,
“…#8217;Today’s world is not only facing external conflicts but also deep internal unrest within individuals and relationships. When violence and negativity become normal in daily content consumption, it is a sign that we need to pause and reconnect with our true nature. If negativity can spread rapidly, so can positivity and spirituality. This is an effort to inspire tha” shift.”
Go Spiritual is a not-for-profit spiritual and wellness organization committed to promoting spirituality, mental health awareness, holistic living, philanthropy, and social causes. The organization actively works across diverse areas including yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, organic living, spiritual tourism, wellness education, and community well-being.
It has recently launched the Go Spiritual News Magazine & App, a comprehensive digital platform offering enriching and positive content spanning spiritual insights, mindfulness practices, wellness guidance, inspirational stories, temple and pilgrimage information, festival coverage, senior citizen wellness, relationship advice, and much more. The organization is also preparing to launch its Web TV and OTT platform, dedicated exclusively to spiritually uplifting and positive content, further strengthening its vision of creating a mindful digital ecosystem.
Go Spiritual is the spiritual and social initiative of the Approach Entertainment & Communications Group, a leading integrated media, entertainment, and communications organization with expertise in celebrity management, film production, advertising, corporate films, film marketing, and events. The group also operates Approach Communications, an award-winning PR and integrated communications agency, and Approach Bollywood, a prominent entertainment newswire.
With a strong presence across Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Jalandhar, the group has established itself as a trusted partner for corporates, celebrities, films, music labels, and institutions across industries including entertainment, healthcare, finance, education, and spirituality. The group has been honored with prestigious accolades such as the Biz India 2010 Award, the Service Excellence Award, and PR Agency of the Year at the Business Tycoon Awards.
Sonu Tyagi, an award-winning writer, director, and producer, is the visionary behind Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment Group. With academic qualifications in Psychology, Advertising Management, Journalism, and Filmmaking, he brings a unique blend of creative expertise and spiritual insight to his work. He has directed and produced advertising films, music videos, and short films, and has worked as an executive and line producer on both Bollywood and international projects. Along with co-producing Two Great Masters, he is currently involved in major projects including Liberation and Camp Decent, continuing to bridge meaningful storytelling with entertainment and spirituality.
Through this initiative, Go Spiritual reinforces its commitment to addressing the emotional and mental challenges of modern society by promoting a shift from negativity to positivity, from stress to peace, and from conflict to consciousness. By turning a viral trend into a vehicle for awareness and transformation, the organization highlights the immense potential of media and creativity in shaping a more compassionate and spiritually awakened world.
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