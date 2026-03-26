Agora Data Achieves Industry First: Auto Loans Become Public, On-Chain Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Auto Loans Transition from Liabilities to Investable Blockchain Assets

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora Data, Inc. (“Agora”), a leading non-prime auto fintech and analytics platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind milestone for the auto industry: Agora-originated auto loans are now publicly available on Figure, the leading blockchain-native marketplace for the origination, funding, sale, and trading of tokenized real-world assets.

This milestone manifests the strategic partnership between Agora and Figure announced on February 26, 2026, and confirms that consumer auto loans can now exist as real-time, investable, blockchain-based real-world assets (RWAs), openly accessible to qualified market participants for the first time.

Effective today, investors can get exposure to the Auto asset class via DemoPrime on the Figure platform – through the Figure app or by visiting

From Liability to Investable Asset

Traditionally, auto loans are held on balance sheets as liabilities-institution-bound instruments that generate cash flow but offer limited transparency and access. By placing auto loans on Figure's blockchain infrastructure, those same loans become digitally represented, verifiable assets with clear ownership, independent review, and real-time performance visibility.

Public access allows auto loans to function as investable assets with built-in safeguards, expanding participation beyond banks and large institutions. Through Figure's blockchain-native marketplace, qualified participants can directly invest in auto loan assets, introducing new liquidity and transparency into the $1.6 trillion U.S. auto loan market.

“This achievement represents a structural transformation in auto finance,” said Steve Burke, Chief Executive Officer of Agora Data.“Auto loans are no longer confined to closed balance sheets traditionally held and managed inside financial institutions. Bringing them on-chain enables transparency, intelligence, and broader participation-while supporting smarter, more profitable consumer loan originations.”

How the Platform Works

The publicly available assets are delivered through ALTRUVOTM, Agora Data's intelligence-powered, blockchain-based auto finance platform built on Figure's infrastructure. ALTRUVO integrates Agora's proprietary AI-driven underwriting, financing intelligence, and asset-level validation, supporting scalable, data-driven loan origination while expanding access to capital.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, Agora serves as the preferred third-party review partner for auto loan assets on the Figure platform. Agora's AI-powered analytics provide independent asset verification, performance transparency, and safeguards against double-pledging, helping ensure each loan is uniquely represented, accurately validated, and reliably tracked-enhancing investor confidence and data integrity for on-chain assets.

Through the Figure platform, Democratized Prime (DeFi) participants can view and lend against auto loan assets, creating liquidity and operational efficiency.

“Public availability is a defining characteristic for blockchain-based capital markets,” said Todd Stevens, Chief Capital Officer of Figure.“Agora's underwriting rigor, data discipline, and independent asset review capabilities support investor confidence. Auto loans are a compelling expansion of blockchain-enabled structured finance, grounded in real-world performance.”

Advancing Fair Access and Smarter Markets

This partnership reinforces Agora's mission to drive smarter, more profitable consumer loan originations for all, while advancing fairness and accessibility across financial markets. By placing auto loans on open blockchain rails, Agora reduces traditional gatekeeping and broadens access to an asset class that supports everyday consumer mobility.

The public launch establishes a foundation for continued expansion. More auto loan assets will be added over time, increasing liquidity, supporting broader participation, and accelerating the convergence of fintech, structured finance, and blockchain-based capital markets.

Together, Agora Data and Figure have moved auto finance from closed systems to open markets, and from concept to execution to public access.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a breakthrough non-prime auto fintech platform reinventing the infrastructure of automotive finance. By fusing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and modern capital markets technology, Agora is transforming how credit is evaluated, capital is deployed, and portfolios are scaled in a historically underserved market. Purpose-built for the next generation of financial services, Agora replaces legacy systems with a fully integrated, data-driven platform that delivers real-time insights, precision credit modeling, and seamless access to institutional capital. The result is faster decisions, stronger performance, and smarter growth for lenders and dealers - advancing Agora's mission to drive smarter, more profitable consumer loan originations.

Agora has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation-launching the industry's first asset-pooled non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and the first to bring U.S. auto loans on-chain as tokenized real-world assets. These milestones signal a fundamental shift toward a more transparent, liquid, and globally accessible automotive finance ecosystem. By combining embedded finance, intelligent automation, and next-generation funding solutions, Agora is not just modernizing auto finance, it is building the rails for the future. For more information, visit

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