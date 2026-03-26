Coinup Reports Strong Half-Year Growth Across Key Metrics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, USA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As competition among crypto exchanges enters a more mature stage, differentiation is increasingly shifting from short-term scale to long-term capabilities. Over the past six months, CoinUp has demonstrated strong growth across key performance metrics, reflecting not only upward momentum but also the gradual strengthening of its underlying infrastructure and operational capacity.

During this period, CoinUp has steadily advanced in global platform benchmarks, with notable improvements in both spot and derivatives trading performance. In a market where top-tier positions tend to remain relatively stable, this consistent upward trajectory signals more than temporary fluctuation-it highlights the platform's sustained progress in liquidity structure, trading depth, and system capacity.

Compared to short-term ranking changes, CoinUp's growth is rooted in long-term accumulation. The platform currently maintains an average daily trading volume of over $3 billion, with peak daily volume exceeding $5 billion, forming a trading structure characterized by increasing depth and continuity.

At the same time, CoinUp continues to reinforce asset security and user trust. Its $3 billion reserve fund has successfully passed a Proof of Reserves (PoR) audit conducted by CER, ensuring 100% asset coverage with no misuse or leverage involved. This commitment to transparency further strengthens the platform's credibility in an evolving market environment.

Strengthening Derivatives as a Core Capability

In today's exchange landscape, derivatives trading has become a key determinant of a platform's growth ceiling. CoinUp has placed a strong emphasis on this segment, establishing derivatives as a central pillar of its strategy.

The platform now supports over 100 derivatives trading pairs, offering leverage of up to 125x. Derivatives trading accounts for more than 80% of total platform volume, reflecting a shift toward higher-frequency and more sophisticated trading activity.

Continuous enhancements in the matching engine, deeper liquidity pools, and more advanced risk management systems have significantly improved execution efficiency and platform stability. These improvements are particularly evident in high-frequency trading environments, where performance and reliability are critical.

From Trading to Asset Utilization

While trading capability forms the foundation of an exchange, product expansion determines its long-term growth potential. CoinUp is moving beyond traditional product expansion, focusing instead on redefining how assets are utilized through the integration of Web2, Web3, and AI technologies.

The platform has developed a core product suite that includes Launchpad, Launchpool, and Simple Earn, enabling users to seamlessly transition from asset acquisition to allocation and yield generation. This shift from“trading” to“asset utilization” enhances the functional role of digital assets across multiple scenarios.

CoinUp is also extending its ecosystem into broader real-world applications. With the upcoming launch of its global payment solution, U Card, digital assets will be able to move beyond trading and yield generation into everyday spending. At the same time, the platform is exploring multi-asset trading capabilities, with plans to expand into additional financial markets such as forex.

Rather than simply adding new products, CoinUp is building an integrated asset ecosystem-one that connects trading, yield, and real-world usage while incorporating AI into the trading layer. This approach enables digital assets to coexist alongside a broader range of financial instruments within a unified system.

AI as the Next Growth Driver

Beyond trading and product innovation, CoinUp is advancing its“CPAI+” strategy, positioning artificial intelligence as a key driver of future growth.

As market structures become increasingly complex and trading speeds accelerate, traditional manual decision-making is approaching its limits. CoinUp is addressing this shift by integrating AI into its trading system across market analysis, strategy support, and automated execution.

AI is no longer treated as an auxiliary feature but as an integral part of the platform's infrastructure. It is evolving from assisting user decisions to actively participating in trade execution and optimizing the overall trading process. As a result, trading is transitioning from experience-driven to data-driven and system-based participation.

Back to Fundamentals: What Drives Sustainable Growth

As the crypto industry matures, the role of exchanges is evolving beyond simple trading venues. Platforms are increasingly becoming core infrastructure that connects liquidity, assets, and user behavior.

In this context, performance indicators reflect more than scale-they represent stability, continuity, and system capacity. CoinUp's recent growth is built upon these fundamental capabilities. From enhanced trading depth to continuous product expansion and ongoing improvements in liquidity structure, the platform is steadily strengthening its long-term operational foundation.

CoinUp CEO Queenie commented:“We will continue to stay focused on our fundamentals and reshape the DNA of derivatives trading. Our goal is to build a one-stop platform that stays close to the community and users, moving toward a future where a single account can access global crypto and financial markets, and where TradeFi and Crypto come together in a seamless experience.”