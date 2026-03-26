New Komprise Flash Stretch Enables Enterprises To Stretch Existing Hot Storage Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Granular data storage assessment delivers insights to reclaim 70%+ of primary storage capacity, amid DRAM and SSD price surge

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management, today announces Komprise Flash Stretch, an enterprise IT assessment that identifies how to free up 70%+ of primary capacity without vendor lock-in. At current prices, this could yield savings of $350,000 plus per petabyte of Flash storage, during a time when IT is facing unprecedented storage price hikes. Meanwhile, organizations need to preserve budget for high-priority AI investments.

Gartner estimates a 130% increase in combined DRAM and solid-state drive (SSD) prices by the end of 2026. With procurement lead times extending, enterprises can avoid budget overruns and project delays by stretching existing capacity through intelligent data tiering and data lifecycle management.

Typically, 70% of enterprise unstructured data is inactive and cold yet resides on primary storage. By using analytics to tier cold files to low-cost capacity storage such as the cloud, IT frees up valuable Flash and hot storage capacity while still ensuring transparent access to tiered files for users and apps.

Komprise Flash Stretch provides a customized analysis of enterprise NAS environments and quantifies how to maximize savings across all storage and backups without the customary data rehydration penalty that occurs using storage vendor tiering solutions:



Analyzes data growth and usage across multi-vendor NAS and cloud storage;Identifies what data is ready to tier, based on type, age and usage;

Identifies ideal tiering policy by department or use case to ensure business alignment;

Projects capacity freed up and models savings for various cloud and object destinations so customer can choose the best option;

Shows savings from eliminating storage-tiering rehydration penalty that forces IT to buy more of the original storage if switching vendors; Shows backup savings using Komprise Intelligent Tiering which shrinks the entire primary file footprint.



“As IT seeks to fit more data into existing storage capacity given surging costs, they need to be careful not to unwittingly commit to undesirable limitations,” said Randy Hopkins, VP of Global Systems Engineering, Komprise.”The Komprise assessment helps enterprises quantify how to optimize and squeeze more from current storage through standards-based tiering to maximize savings without lock-in.”

“Understanding unstructured data across hybrid storage couldn't be more critical than it is right now, as supply chains for IT components and equipment are threatened not only by the memory crisis but also by the latest conflict in the Middle East,” said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Founder of Deep Analysis, a leading advisory firm.“Curbing uncontrolled Flash storage growth with analytics-based unstructured data management is a no-brainer in today's data-driven economy. A service like Komprise offers a wise step toward right-placing data across all storage tiers, freeing high-performance capacity and maximising overall cost savings.”

Availability

The Komprise Flash Stretch Assessment is available immediately to enterprise IT infrastructure teams evaluating strategies to reduce storage costs and optimize primary storage utilization.

Resources

Learn how Pfizer leveraged assessments to save 75% of storage, backup and DR costs.

For more information or to request an assessment, visit: .

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

...



Komprise connects unstructured data management with AI through a unified platform. With