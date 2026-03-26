Energy Minister Meets EU Special Representative For Gulf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, met in Doha today with HE Luigi Di Maio, the European Union Special Representative for the Gulf Region.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with the impact of the ongoing regional conflict on the global energy industry and ways to ensure the security of energy supplies.

HE Minister Al-Kaabi reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening its long-standing energy cooperation with the European Union.