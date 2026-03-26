WLS Introduces Welded Aluminium Gate Range: Bespoke Strength, Flawless Finish

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 25, 2026 7:39 am - Discover WLS's new Welded Aluminium Gate range. Bespoke, automated driveway gates offering precision welding, flawless finishes, and custom RAL colours.

LONDON, UK - WLS, a leading fire and security systems specialist with more than 40 years of experience, today announced the launch of its Welded Aluminium Gate range - a made-to-order collection of automated driveway gates that combines the structural integrity of precision welding with the design freedom of fully bespoke fabrication.

The range features five designs, each named in honour of a Formula One icon: The Hamilton, The Lauda, The Mansell, The Alain and The Clark. Whilst the welded range is not modular, every gate is crafted to order and can be customised to create a fully bespoke design - tailored in dimensions, style and finish to suit the precise requirements of each client's home.

Welded aluminium is an outstanding material choice for automated gate systems. Its combination of strength, durability and lightweight properties means it places significantly less strain on automation mechanisms than heavier alternatives, ensuring smoother day-to-day operation and longer-lasting performance over time. Aluminium is also naturally resistant to rust and corrosion, making the range ideally suited to year-round outdoor use across all weather conditions - with minimal maintenance required to keep gates looking and performing at their best.

Once a design is finalised, each gate is expertly crafted from high-quality aluminium extrusions using precision mitre joint welding. To achieve a flawless, smooth finish, all welds are carefully machined flat before the coating process begins. WLS's fabrication team can work with profiles that replicate the appearance of traditional timber gates, offering clients the timeless aesthetic of classic wooden entrance gates combined with the superior durability and low-maintenance performance that aluminium provides.

Following fabrication, every gate is powder-coated in the client's choice of any RAL colour, delivering both a premium aesthetic finish and long-term protection against the elements. The full RAL colour palette offers thousands of options - from understated neutrals and heritage tones to bold contemporary shades - ensuring the finished gate integrates seamlessly with any architectural style. The complete RAL range can be explored at

All five models in the Welded Aluminium range are available with full automation, integrating with WLS's wider access control and security ecosystem. Clients can combine their gates with intercoms, keypads, remote access systems and CCTV to create a cohesive, intelligently managed entrance. WLS's in-house engineering teams oversee every stage of the project, from initial consultation and design through to installation, commissioning and ongoing aftercare.

The Welded Aluminium range draws on WLS's 40-plus years of specialist expertise in gate automation, during which the company has delivered bespoke entrance solutions for residential estates, commercial premises and high-security sites across London and the South East. As with all WLS installations, every project is underpinned by the company's NSI Gold accreditation and ISO certifications, providing complete assurance that workmanship meets the highest industry standards.

“Our Welded Aluminium range is for clients who want something that is entirely their own,” said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS.“Every gate is made to order, finished to a flawless standard, and specified in a colour chosen by the client from the full RAL palette. Backed by four decades of automation expertise and produced using precision welding techniques, these gates represent the very best of bespoke British craftsmanship.”

About WLS

With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides comprehensive fire safety and security solutions for commercial and residential clients across London and the South East. From high-security access control and CCTV to fire alarm systems and automated gates, WLS delivers bespoke consultation, installation, and maintenance services that prioritise safety, compliance and reliability.

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