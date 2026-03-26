India, UK Naval And Air Chiefs Discuss Advancing Defence Cooperation

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi interacted with the UK's Chief of the Air Staff of the Royal Air Force, Harv Smyth, to discuss ways to advance defence cooperation between India and the United Kingdom, the Indian Navy said.

In a post on X, the Navy's official spokesperson said the interaction took place on Wednesday and focused on strengthening collaboration across maritime and aerospace domains. The post said, " Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, @RoyalAirForce, on #25Mar 26. The discussions focused on advancing India-UK defence cooperation, with emphasis on enhancing jointness, strengthening #interoperability, and addressing evolving maritime and aerospace security challenges." Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, @RoyalAirForce, on #25Mar 26. The discussions focused on advancing India-UK defence cooperation, with emphasis on enhancing jointness, strengthening #interoperability, and... twitter/6gWmFdm0L3 - SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 25, 2026

Both sides exchanged views on expanding operational cooperation and improving defence engagement between the two countries, underscoring "the importance of integrated approaches in ensuring stability across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

"Both leaders exchanged perspectives on operational cooperation, training exchanges, and capacity building, underscoring the importance of integrated approaches in ensuring stability across the #IndoPacific and beyond," the Navy said. The interaction also reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to deepen strategic ties and expand defence partnerships. "The interaction reaffirmed both nations' commitment to deepen strategic ties and foster enduring defence partnerships," the post added.

Smyth Visits Gwalior Air Force Base

Earlier, on Tuesday, Smyth visited the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Air Force Station Gwalior to gain "first-hand insight" into fighter base operations and strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries. During his visit, Smyth interacted with IAF personnel and observed operational aspects of the strategic fighter base. He was received by Air Marshal B Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Central Air Command.

Meeting with Chief of Defence Staff

On the same day, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), held a high-level interaction with Harvey Smyth, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) of the Royal Air Force, reaffirming the growing strength of the India-United Kingdom defence partnership.

The discussion highlighted the continuing exchange of instructors as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation and emphasised significant progress in enhancing defence intelligence collaboration. The CDS also commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more integrated, and future-ready defence engagement.

UK Air Chief's Broader Engagement in India

The UK's Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Harvey Smyth, began his three-day visit to India on Monday. According to the British High Commission in India, the visit highlighted the deepening defence cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the air domain, through expanded training, operational exchanges, and strategic engagement.

The CAS began his visit by paying homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in the national capital and reviewing a Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Air Force.

He also held talks with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, focusing on evolving security threats and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two air forces further. The discussions come as India and the UK continue to expand collaboration through joint training programmes and educational exchanges. (ANI)

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