Inside 'Hell On Earth' Brooklyn Jail: How Nicolás Maduro Is Living In A Notorious US Jail

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has returned to a New York court as he challenges drug trafficking charges and legal restrictions on funding his defence. Held in a Brooklyn jail with harsh conditions, Maduro and his wife deny all charges.

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appeared in a New York courtroom again on Thursday, marking his first court visit since January. He is trying to get his drug trafficking charges dismissed.

His legal team argues that the United States is blocking access to Venezuelan government funds that could be used to pay his legal fees. They say this violates his constitutional rights.

Maduro has denied all charges and continues to maintain his innocence.

It has been more than 80 days since Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken from their home in Caracas and brought to the United States.

At their first court appearance earlier this year, Maduro strongly protested his arrest. He told the court,“I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the constitutional president of my country.” His wife has also pleaded not guilty.

Both are currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. They have not applied for bail and remain in custody while waiting for trial.

The main issue in the latest hearing is whether Maduro can use Venezuelan government funds to pay his lawyers.

His defence team says blocking these funds is unfair and limits his ability to defend himself properly. US authorities, however, have not allowed access to the money.

The judge, Alvin Hellerstein, has not yet set a trial date. This may be decided during the current hearing.

CNN reports that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were brought to New York in January after being captured by US forces in Venezuela. Both have denied charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption.

They are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a well-known jail with tough conditions that has also housed high-profile inmates like Ghislaine Maxwell and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Lawyers and former inmates have described the jail as extremely difficult to live in. Reports mention dirty cells, poor food, and limited access to fresh air and sunlight.

Some inmates have said food served in the jail is expired or unsafe. In one case, a prisoner claimed that beans were infested with worms.

Former director Cameron Lindsay said inmates like Maduro may spend up to 23 hours a day in their cells, often alone. Meals are passed through a small slot in the door, and contact with others is very limited.

Life inside the jail is highly controlled. According to officials, men and women are kept in separate units, meaning Maduro cannot meet his wife.

As co-defendants in the same case, they are not allowed to communicate directly. This is a common rule to prevent any influence on the case or witnesses.

This jail is famous for its horrible food. For years, there have been complaints about expired or badly cooked meals.

In 2024, one inmate sued, claiming his food had worms. A court inspection then found bean packets full of beetles.

Communication with the outside world is also restricted. Visits must be approved in advance, phone calls are monitored, and there is no internet access.

Lawyers say mental health and medical services in the facility are also poor, adding to concerns about detainee welfare.

Back in Venezuela, the political situation has changed significantly since Maduro's arrest.

Delcy Rodríguez is now leading the government. She has replaced several top officials who were loyal to Maduro, including key ministers.

She has also made changes to state media and reduced the long television appearances that were common during Maduro's time in power.

Despite these changes, Maduro still has support among some people. In Caracas, posters and murals continue to call for his return.

Relations between the United States and Venezuela have also improved recently.

The US had cut ties with Venezuela in 2019, but both countries have now restored diplomatic relations. Economic sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector have been eased, and a US official has been sent to Caracas.

However, these changes have not affected Maduro's legal case. He and his wife still face serious charges in the US.

The court is expected to decide whether Maduro's case will move forward to trial. If the charges are not dismissed, he could face a long legal battle.

The outcome will not only affect Maduro personally but could also influence relations between the US and Venezuela.

For now, both Maduro and Flores remain in custody, waiting for the next step in a case that mixes law, politics, and international relations.