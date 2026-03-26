403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Why New RIA Firms Are Moving Beyond Manual Compliance To Always-On Readiness
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) are facing growing pressure to modernize compliance operations as regulatory expectations increase and manual processes become more costly and disruptive.
New industry insights indicate that a typical 10-employee RIA spends approximately $29,200 annually and more than 650 staff hours on manual compliance management. This is the equivalent of over 80 full workdays each year. As firms scale, these inefficiencies compound, limiting growth and increasing operational strain.
RIA Compliance Technology released new commentary based on its latest guidance, â€œThe Essential Toolkit for Newly Registered RIA Firms,â€ outlining why firms are shifting away from reactive, last-minute preparation toward continuous compliance readiness.
â€œRegulatory exams are inevitable,â€ said Blake Bjordahl, President of RIA Compliance Technology. â€œContinuous readiness is becoming the standard.â€
Manual Compliance Is Becoming a Growth Constraint
Many RIAs, particularly new and small- to mid-sized firms, continue to rely on spreadsheets, disconnected tools, and manual workflows to manage compliance obligations. While workable in early stages, these approaches introduce escalating challenges:
- Time-intensive document collection under exam pressure
- Inconsistent or incomplete records across systems
- Increased stress responding to examiner requests
As firms grow, these inefficiencies create scalability constraints, diverting time away from client service and business development.
Industry research supports this shift. The Kitces Report 2025 highlights growing reliance on technology among advisory firms, with satisfaction closely tied to how well solutions are integrated, intuitive, and aligned with advisor workflows.
The Shift to Continuous Compliance Readiness
In response, RIAs are moving toward always-on compliance models designed to maintain exam readiness at all times and not just in advance of regulatory reviews.
Key capabilities firms are prioritizing when evaluating compliance management solutions include:
- Centralized compliance calendars to track deadlines consistently
- Automated monitoring and alerts to reduce manual oversight
- Integrated recordkeeping for communications and documentation
- Defensible audit trails demonstrating supervision and review
- Unified platforms that eliminate fragmented tools and workflows
These systems enable firms to maintain organized, complete, and defensible compliance records. Thus, reducing disruption during exams while improving day-to-day operational efficiency.
A Structural Shift for New and Growing RIAs
For emerging RIAs and smaller teams, the move toward automation and integration is increasingly necessary. Limited internal resources make manual compliance processes difficult to sustain, particularly as regulatory scrutiny continues to evolve.
â€œCompliance shouldnâ€TMt operate as a recurring disruption to the business,â€ Bjordahl added. â€œWhen firms implement structured, automated systems, they gain consistency and control. That allows them to stay focused on serving clients and growing the firm.â€
Learn More
To explore the full framework, read â€œThe Essential Toolkit for Newly Registered RIA Firmsâ€ and learn how to build a compliance program designed for continuous readiness.
About RIA Compliance Technology
RIA Compliance Technology provides compliance management solutions that help Registered Investment Advisors simplify, automate, and organize regulatory obligations. The platform includes integrated tools for compliance calendars, document management, communication archiving, trade monitoring, and Form ADV management. All supporting structured and defensible compliance programs.
RIA Compliance Technology was recognized in The Kitces Report 2025 for advisor satisfaction and industry leadership and named to InvestmentNewsâ€TM 2025 â€œBest Compliance Software Solutionsâ€ list.
For more information, visit
New industry insights indicate that a typical 10-employee RIA spends approximately $29,200 annually and more than 650 staff hours on manual compliance management. This is the equivalent of over 80 full workdays each year. As firms scale, these inefficiencies compound, limiting growth and increasing operational strain.
RIA Compliance Technology released new commentary based on its latest guidance, â€œThe Essential Toolkit for Newly Registered RIA Firms,â€ outlining why firms are shifting away from reactive, last-minute preparation toward continuous compliance readiness.
â€œRegulatory exams are inevitable,â€ said Blake Bjordahl, President of RIA Compliance Technology. â€œContinuous readiness is becoming the standard.â€
Manual Compliance Is Becoming a Growth Constraint
Many RIAs, particularly new and small- to mid-sized firms, continue to rely on spreadsheets, disconnected tools, and manual workflows to manage compliance obligations. While workable in early stages, these approaches introduce escalating challenges:
- Time-intensive document collection under exam pressure
- Inconsistent or incomplete records across systems
- Increased stress responding to examiner requests
As firms grow, these inefficiencies create scalability constraints, diverting time away from client service and business development.
Industry research supports this shift. The Kitces Report 2025 highlights growing reliance on technology among advisory firms, with satisfaction closely tied to how well solutions are integrated, intuitive, and aligned with advisor workflows.
The Shift to Continuous Compliance Readiness
In response, RIAs are moving toward always-on compliance models designed to maintain exam readiness at all times and not just in advance of regulatory reviews.
Key capabilities firms are prioritizing when evaluating compliance management solutions include:
- Centralized compliance calendars to track deadlines consistently
- Automated monitoring and alerts to reduce manual oversight
- Integrated recordkeeping for communications and documentation
- Defensible audit trails demonstrating supervision and review
- Unified platforms that eliminate fragmented tools and workflows
These systems enable firms to maintain organized, complete, and defensible compliance records. Thus, reducing disruption during exams while improving day-to-day operational efficiency.
A Structural Shift for New and Growing RIAs
For emerging RIAs and smaller teams, the move toward automation and integration is increasingly necessary. Limited internal resources make manual compliance processes difficult to sustain, particularly as regulatory scrutiny continues to evolve.
â€œCompliance shouldnâ€TMt operate as a recurring disruption to the business,â€ Bjordahl added. â€œWhen firms implement structured, automated systems, they gain consistency and control. That allows them to stay focused on serving clients and growing the firm.â€
Learn More
To explore the full framework, read â€œThe Essential Toolkit for Newly Registered RIA Firmsâ€ and learn how to build a compliance program designed for continuous readiness.
About RIA Compliance Technology
RIA Compliance Technology provides compliance management solutions that help Registered Investment Advisors simplify, automate, and organize regulatory obligations. The platform includes integrated tools for compliance calendars, document management, communication archiving, trade monitoring, and Form ADV management. All supporting structured and defensible compliance programs.
RIA Compliance Technology was recognized in The Kitces Report 2025 for advisor satisfaction and industry leadership and named to InvestmentNewsâ€TM 2025 â€œBest Compliance Software Solutionsâ€ list.
For more information, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment